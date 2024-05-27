Southampton return to Premier League after beating leeds in play-off

LONDON: Southampton secured an instant return to the Premier League after Adam Armstrong struck in the first half to haunt Leeds again and earn his team a precious 1-0 win at Wembley.

Saints had won the previous two Championship meetings with their fellow play-off finalists and Armstrong had been on target on both occasions.

History repeated itself at Wembley, with Armstrong able to find the bottom corner midway through the first half for his 24th goal of the campaign and it proved enough to send Russell Martin’s team back into the top flight.

It means Leeds, who went close late on when substitute Dan James hit the crossbar, suffered more play-off pain with this a sixth consecutive time they have failed to go up via that route.