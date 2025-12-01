JOHOR Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued with their unbeaten run of 17 Super League matches so far this season after defeating Sabah FC 4-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor yesterday.

The first half saw both the Southern Tigers and The Rhinos struggling to break the deadlock after being tied 0-0 for 45 minutes.

However, as soon as they entered the second half of the match, JDT seemed to be imbued with a new spirit when they broke the impasse with a free kick in the 51st minute, as Juan Muniz Gallego found the mark after Bergson Da Silva was fouled by the Sabah defence.

Juan Muniz added the home team’s second goal in the 69th minute before Bergson scored the third goal through a penalty kick in the 80th minute after the ball caught the hand of Sabah’s South Korean import Park Taesu.

Hector Bidoglio’s squad scored the fourth goal when Bergson once again shone but this time flying solo as he dribbled past two Rhinos players before tricking goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi in the 83rd minute.

This victory saw JDT maintain their unbeaten record after going through 17 Super League matches this season with 16 wins and one draw.

Meanwhile, at the Selayang Municipal Stadium, PDRM FC were completely locked out by Kuching City FC who recorded a 2-0 victory.

The balanced action displayed by both teams at the beginning of the game was finally broken by Kuching City FC’s import striker Petrus Shitembi who struck in the 15th minute.

Although PDRM FC tried hard to find an equaliser, Aidil Sharin Sahak’s men continued to defend their advantage before Jordan Mintah secured an absolute victory with a goal in the 88th minute.