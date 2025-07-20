Springboks end mass experiments as Rugby Championship looms

SOUTH Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has announced an end to mass squad experiments as the Springboks prepare for the Rugby Championship. A 36-man squad will be named on Tuesday for two Tests against Australia in August, marking a shift toward experienced players.

“The bulk of that squad will be experienced players who are suited to the way we want to play while there will be room for one or two guys we want to experiment with,“ Erasmus told reporters. He acknowledged the value of recent warm-up matches, where 46 players were tested, including debutants.

South Africa dominated their pre-tournament fixtures, defeating the Barbarians (54-7), Italy (42-24 and 45-0), and Georgia (55-10). Despite the victories, Erasmus noted inconsistencies due to frequent lineup changes. “If we chop and change while building squad depth, you will have lost rhythm,“ he said.

The Rugby Championship presents tougher challenges, starting with back-to-back Tests against Australia in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The Springboks will then face New Zealand twice before home-and-away clashes with Argentina, including a relocated fixture in London.

Erasmus also addressed fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s struggles against Georgia, where he missed four conversions. “Sacha wanted to play, but that is no excuse for the way he kicked at the poles,“ the coach said. Replacement Handre Pollard, however, delivered a flawless performance with four successful kicks and a try.

With a demanding European tour in November, including matches against France and Ireland, the Springboks are prioritizing cohesion ahead of further challenges. - AFP