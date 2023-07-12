Strongman Mohamad Aniq bags two medals in Qatar

KUALA LUMPUR: National weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan (pix) put up a commendable performance to bag two medals and a new National record at the International Weightlifting Championships in Qatar last night, a feat that is expected to pave the way for the young weightlifter to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mohamad Aniq, 21, who competed in the Group C category of the 61 kilogramme (kg) event, produced a credible performance by clearing 126kg in the ‘snatch’ before strengthening his position by lifting 170kg in the ‘clean and jerk’ to register a total lift of 296kg and clinch a silver and bronze medal in the event.

The total weight cleared by Mohamad Aniq had also smashed his own National record of 291kg which he had set during the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Arab Saudi in September where he had won a bronze medal.

Both the gold medals in the event was won by North Korea’s Pak Myong-jin with a total weight of 305kg.

The championships in Qatar serves as a platform to earn points to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Based on his achievements, Mohamad Aniq is currently ranked 10th in the world and only the top 10 ranked weightlifters can qualify for the Olympics.

Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (PABM) president Datuk Ayub Rahmat described Mohamad Aniq’s success as a major boost to his pursuit for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“He has renewed the National record three times and if he continues to work hard, he will succeed in claiming a spot in the Olympics. We are targetting him to lift 305kg (overall) and if that can be achieved, he can win a medal in the Olympics,” he said in his official Facebook posting today.

Next April is the deadline for weightlifters to qualify for the Olympics and PABM hope Mohamad Aniq will continue to be consistent in his performances. -Bernama