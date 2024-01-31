Subahan: ‘Reward’ awaits national men’s five-a-side hockey team

KUALA LUMPUR: The national five-a-side men’s hockey team are in for a “windfall” after making history by qualifying for the final of the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman.

Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (pix) said they have considered the matter despite currently facing financial constraints.

“I will make sure they get the reward when they get home. I sympathise with them because we (MHC) are also financially tied... we’ve spent a lot for the national team.

“I daren’t even mention their training allowance. Sometimes, they ask for new shoes and we can’t even afford them, but they never demand (for anything),” he told a media conference at the MHC in Bukit Jalil here today.

Subahan said even the team coach, Wallace Tan, who has guided his charges to such an encouraging result in Oman, declined to be paid a salary.

“He did that because he wanted to help us (MHC), but we do give them allowances, though,” he said.

Earlier today, the national five-a-side team edged Poland 4-3 in the semi-finals to set up a title showdown against the Netherlands tonight.

Following the inspiring performances of both the men’s and women’s five-a-side teams at the Hockey5s World Cup, Subahan said the MHC will try to convince the Youth and Sports Ministry to create full-time programmes involving the two squads as well as the national indoor hockey teams.

This, he said, is aimed at preparing the five-a-side and indoor hockey teams for various upcoming tournaments. -Bernama