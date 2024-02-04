Sukma 2024: ADAMAS hopes for zero doping, especially for weightlifting

PUTRAJAYA: The Anti-Doping Agency Malaysia (ADAMAS) has set high hopes that the upcoming 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Sarawak this August will be free from any doping cases.

Its director Azura Abidin chose not to provide any guarantees but wants all competing states to contest transparently and cleanly during the biennial Games, stating that the agency intends to conduct random testing on sports with higher possibility of doping, including weightlifting, which has been embroiled in several doping scandals.

“It is our intention to see SUKMA be zero doping (as) Sarawak does want to be the most successful organiser, so we encourage all states to come and compete cleanly.

“The recent special technical committee meeting agreed that ADAMAS will conduct special screenings for weightlifters like in Kuala Lumpur (2022). Kita cannot declare when but it will definitely be before SUKMA,” she told reporters after attending a buka puasa event at Menara KBS here last night..

Three weightlifters were caught using banned substances, including methandienone, terbutaline and oxymetholone in the lead up to the 2022 SUKMA in Kuala Lumpur, while two medallists during the games tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroids. -Bernama