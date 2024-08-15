SUKMA 2024: Johor tennis twins eye big wins in Sarawak

JOHOR BAHRU: Young tennis stars and identical twins from Johor, Siti Elmiza Hazli and Siti Elrina Hazli are on a mission to elevate tennis to the same level of acclaim as football and canoeing in Johor.

At just 18-years-old, the dynamic duo is among the 601 athletes representing Johor at the 21st Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Sarawak.

This marks Siti Elmiza’s second appearance at SUKMA, having previously competed in Kuala Lumpur in 2022 without clinching a medal.

“This year, in Sarawak, I’m diving into both mixed doubles and women’s doubles.

“While the pressure is high, my twin sister and I are fully committed to delivering our best performances to win medals and raise the profile of tennis in Johor,” Siti Elmiza said during a recent training session at the Ibrahim Sultan Polytechnic (PIS) Sports Complex in Pasir Gudang.

Siti Elmiza, a first-year event management student, feels the weight of expectation to lead Johor to glory.

“There’s a lot of pressure as a Johor athlete because everyone expects us to excel. But I’m focusing on my preparation, both physically and mentally, to meet these expectations,” she added.

Siti Elrina, also a student at the polytechnic, shares the same sentiment but sees their unique bond as a key advantage.

“Yes, the pressure is there, but sharing this experience with my twin is a special advantage. We’ve been on this tennis journey together since we were nine years old, and our mutual support helps us both elevate our game,” she said.

The sisters, who clinched the 2023 Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM) women’s doubles title, will be joined by Annur Sufieyah Nik Rozelan, 19, another Johor tennis player who’s eager to make her mark at SUKMA after the 2020 games were cancelled due to the pandemic

“I was selected for SUKMA 2020, but it was cancelled. I’ve been waiting four years for this chance to compete and represent Johor,” Annur Sufieyah, a second-year electrical engineering student, said.

The trio is part of a 12-strong Johor tennis team gearing up to showcase their talents at the ongoing SUKMA in Sarawak.