SUKMA 2024: S’wak Minister optimistic of overall crown after impressive start

KUCHING: The Sarawak contingent’s performance at the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2024 has been impressive so far, State Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said.

He also remained optimistic that Sarawak will reach its goal of securing at least 70 gold medals, with hopes of clinching the overall championship.

“In just two days, we’ve positioned ourselves well in the medal rankings. There are still many events where we expect to add more golds to our tally.

“We want to be the overall champion. It’s been a very long wait for us, the last time we were overall champion was 30 years ago in 1994,” he told reporters after officiating the tennis event for SUKMA 2024 at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) today.

The tennis competition, which offers six gold medals, began today with the mixed team event.

As of noon today, Sarawak leads the SUKMA Sarawak 2024 medal tally with four gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

SUKMA 2024, held across nine divisions in Sarawak, features 37 sports with 488 events, including 236 men’s events, 217 women’s events and 35 mixed events. The Games are expected to gather 12,619 athletes and officials.

Introduced in 1986, SUKMA has been hosted in Sarawak twice before, in 1990 and 2016.

