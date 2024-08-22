SUKMA 2024: Sarawakians Frederick Xian, Clavia Charlene cruise into boxing finals

SRI AMAN: Two Sarawakian boxers, Frederick Xian Bartholomew Albern and Clavia Charlene Sudang Kenedy, have advanced to their respective final bouts in the men’s featherweight (54kg-57kg) and women’s flyweight (48kg-52kg) events, set to take place this Friday.

Frederick Xian secured his spot after knocking out Penang’s Muhammad Aiman Danish Mohd Suhairi in the first round, while Clavia Charlene triumphed over Negeri Sembilan’s Nur Farzana Husna Shahrelamdan with a 5-0 victory in today’s semifinals.

Clavia Charlene will face Penang’s T. Sharmela, who advanced after defeating Sabah’s Elize Sherly Lai Alfonso 5-0 while Frederick Xian will be up against Sabah’s Joel Evekly Jain, who overcame Perak’s Mohamad Fareezad Mohamad Tamisi, also with a 5-0 victory.

In another bout, Sarawakian boxer Aidith Aqida Abdullah’s hopes of reaching the final in the heavyweight over 86kg category were dashed when the referee declared a “Referee Stopped Contest” (RSC) in favour of his opponent Danaraj Anantha Selvam from Penang.

RSC is called when a boxer is unable to defend himself or is deemed unfit to continue the bout.