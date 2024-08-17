SUKMA: Sarawak’s futsal team down Johor, Selangor maintain winning momentum

KUCHING: Sarawak’s men’s futsal team delivered a commanding 4-1 victory over Johor in their Group B clash at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) today at the Samarahan Indoor Stadium.

Sarawak quickly made their mark with a goal from Mohammad Azrin Shahmin Jefery in the 4th minute, followed by another from Mohammad Aedel Izzwan Iswandi three minutes later.

Johor fought back after Muhammad Dodie Al Fareq Mohd Zailani scored in the 11th minute, but Sarawak’s Asyraff Zakaris widened the lead in the 19th minute, and Radziman Radzuan added the fourth in the 37th minute, sealing the win.

The result places Sarawak in second position in Group B with four points from two matches, one win and one draw, edging out Perak, who also have four points but from three games.

In other matches, Selangor continued their winning streak with a 2-1 victory over Pahang, maintaining their top spot in Group B with nine points from three games.

In Group A, Sabah remain scoreless after their third consecutive defeat, falling 2-4 to Penang, while the Federal Territories downed Melaka 2-1.