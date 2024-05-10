SUKOM OKU platform to uncover grassroots sports talents - PCM

PETALING JAYA: The Paralympic Council Malaysia (PCM) aims to make the Community Games (SUKOM) for persons with disabilities (OKU) a platform for discovering sports talents at the grassroots level.

Its president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said SUKOM OKU, an initiative of the council, serves as an excellent avenue to develop young talents aged 5 to 12 by connecting them with their respective state sports associations for further training.

“The sports featured in SUKOM include badminton, boccia, sitting volleyball, blind football and blind chess. We also hope to uncover more female athletes who can represent the country in the future,“ he told reporters at the SUKOM OKU 2024 event, co-organised with the Subang Jaya City Council here today.

He highlighted that the organisation of SUKOM OKU is a collaborative effort with local authorities (PBT) to identify talent within their communities, providing opportunities for these individuals to engage actively in sports.

Now in its second edition, following the inaugural event held with the Manjung Municipal Council in Perak last year, SUKOM OKU is anticipated to be organised every four months starting next year.

Megat D Shahriman expressed hope that the games will inspire other local authorities nationwide to collaborate in fostering a new generation of stars in para sports.