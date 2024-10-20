Super League: Selangor’s four-match winning streak halted by PDRM in 1-1 draw

KUALA LUMPUR: A late goal from PDRM FC substitute Aremu Timothy Oluwaseun dashed Selangor FC’s hopes of securing three points, ending their Super League clash at the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) Stadium in a 1-1 draw tonight.

The result also halted the Red Giants’ impressive momentum, as they had won four consecutive league matches prior to this.

The visitors took the lead in the 16th minute when import striker Alvin Fortes headed in the opening goal. Despite creating several chances to extend their lead, the 1-0 scoreline held until the break.

In the second half, Selangor continued to dominate possession but failed to capitalise on their opportunities. Their defensive lapse in the dying moments allowed Oluwaseun to pounce on an opening and net the equaliser in stoppage time.

The draw hindered Selangor’s mission to close the gap on league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), with Selangor now on 26 points, five behind JDT.

Meanwhile, Kedah Darul Aman FC returned to winning ways after five matches, pulling off a surprise 1-0 victory over third-placed Terengganu FC at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar.

The winning goal for Mohd Nafuzi Zain’s side came in the dying seconds of first-half stoppage time, with Jose Cleyton heading in a free kick from Sony Norde, which Terengganu goalkeeper Mohd Suhaimi Husin failed to save.

Earlier, Sabah FC ended Perak FC’s three-match winning streak, coming from behind to claim a 4-2 victory in their encounter at the Manjung Municipal Council (MPM) Stadium.

Yusri Che Lah’s men took the lead in the 29th minute when captain Luciano Guaycochea converted a penalty. However, Sabah equalised through Kwang Min Ko in the 39th minute.

Stuart Wilkin put Sabah ahead with a second goal in the 43rd minute, but Perak levelled the match early in the second half through Clayton Da Silva’s shot, which Damien Lim in goal could not stop.

Sabah’s relentless attacks eventually paid off when Joao Pedro scored in the 83rd minute, followed by Cifu netting the fourth in the 88th minute, sealing an impressive victory for Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s side.