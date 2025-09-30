Swiatek considers skipping mandatory tournaments over packed schedule

WORLD number two Iga Swiatek has declared the tennis season excessively long and intense.

The Polish star stated that reducing her schedule for health reasons would be the smart choice.

She confirmed this approach might involve skipping mandatory tournaments.

Both men’s and women’s circuits face criticism over their demanding 11-month seasons.

The current “Asian swing” has intensified scrutiny following multiple injury withdrawals.

Five matches at the China Open could not be completed on Monday due to player injuries.

Camila Osorio retired after losing the first set against Swiatek.

Lois Boisson, Zheng Qinwen, Lorenzo Musetti and Jakub Mensik also failed to finish their Beijing matches.

Swiatek believes players are experiencing increased fatigue levels.

She described the Asian Swing as particularly challenging for competitors.

The six-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged the season’s final push creates additional pressure.

Swiatek remains uncertain about her future career tournament selections.

She criticised WTA mandatory tournament rules as creating unreasonable demands.

Top players must compete in all four Grand Slam tournaments annually.

They are also required to play ten WTA 1000 and six WTA 500 events.

Penalties for missing these tournaments include ranking point deductions and fines.

Swiatek considers it impossible for any top player to fulfil all requirements.

She has committed to playing all mandatory events during the current season.

The 23-year-old emphasised players must prioritise health over strict rule adherence.

Swiatek described this balancing act as particularly challenging for professionals.

Reuters has contacted the WTA for official comment on these concerns.

The Professional Tennis Players’ Association filed a lawsuit against governing bodies in March.

The advocacy group characterised the current situation as completely unsustainable.

The lawsuit accused tennis organisations of anti-competitive practices.

It also claimed these bodies showed disregard for player welfare.

The WTA has dismissed the legal action as completely baseless.

The organisation defended its record in developing women’s tennis globally. – Reuters