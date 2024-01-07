Tampin MTB Jamboree attracts over 2,000 entries

TAMPIN: The two-day Tampin Mountain Bike (MTB) Jamboree 2024 endurance cycling event in Gemas this weekend has attracted 2,053 entries, including 273 overseas participants.

Tampin District Council president Mohd Fadhil Hassan said the total sponsorship also reached RM120,000, demonstrating the success of the annual programme since its inception in 2019.

He said the programme, involving a 36-kilometre (km) route, will begin at Akademi Kecemerlangan Minda dan Fizikal (AKAL) Felda Bukit Rokan in Gemencheh.

“The original participation limit was set at 1,500 entries but, within just 18 days, we received 2,053 entries compared to 1,800 last year.

“This year, there is a difference. Participants will navigate a more hilly route, which will require more physical effort and present a greater challenge,” he told a media conference to introduce the programme sponsors here today.

Mohd Fadhil said that local and international participants from the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, India, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom will compete in 15 categories and they have also included a National Open Push Bike Challenge involving the participation of children.

He said the programme would help promote several interesting locations such as Gua Emas, the World War II Bridge, the Gemas Railway Museum, Tampin Waterpark, Tampin Extreme Park, Lomak Salai and the Gemas Homestay Complex.