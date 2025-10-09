Tang Jie-Ee Wei receive RM460,000 reward for mixed doubles world title

NATIONAL shuttlers Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei received a RM460,000 windfall following their feat in capturing the mixed doubles title at the 2025 World Badminton Championships.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia contributed RM300,000 towards the reward, with Yonex chipping in RM100,000 and Affin RM60,000 as appreciation for the pair’s historic success.

Their success ended nearly two decades of waiting, as Malaysia’s previous best achievement in mixed doubles was when Koo Kien Keat-Wong Pei Tty reached the semi-finals at the 2006 edition in Madrid.

Tang Jie, 27, said he enjoys the “pressure” that comes with being world champions because the important thing for them is to enjoy every game.

“I feel that the past is the past. So, for us, when we go on the court, we still have the hunger to win,“ he told reporters after the mock cheque presentation at Akademi Badminton Malaysia.

“So, there is no difference in how we think, even though we are already world champions. We are eyeing more success.”

National mixed doubles coach Nova Widianto also received RM15,000 from BAM for his role in grooming the pair into world champions.

Six national mixed team support staff were also rewarded with a total of RM18,000 for their behind-the-scenes contributions.

Meanwhile, national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah received a total of RM192,500 reward in appreciation of their silver medal feat at the world meet.

Of the total, BAM forked out RM112,500 while Yonex and Affin contributed RM50,000 and RM30,000 respectively.

BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the award ceremony symbolised their recognition and appreciation of the sacrifices made by players and coaches. – Bernama