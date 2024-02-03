‘The Pocket Rocketman’ clinches bronze in Brisbane

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling ace, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang made amends for his men’s sprint quarter-finals exit by clinching bronze in men’s keirin event at the 2024 AusCycling Track National Championships in Brisbane today.

The final event held in Anna Meares Velodorome saw ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ stand on the podium alongside Western Australian cyclist and 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s sprint gold medallist, Matthew Richardson, who was crowned as the champion.

Matthew Glaetzer of South Australia claimed the silver medal.

Yesterday, the 36-year-old Azizulhasni went down 0-2 to Glaetzer in the men’s sprint quarter-finals.

The five-day tournament ends on March 5. - Bernama