‘The Pocket Rocketman’ expresses wish for basic velodrome throughout Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: National cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has expressed his hope for each state to have a basic velodrome like the Brunswick Velodrome in Australia to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Mohd Azizulhasni also known as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ said the velodrome which was built in 1956 can still be used until today as a multipurpose facility benefiting the local community.

“... we visited the Brunswick Velodrome, a basic outdoor venue which was also a place I used to train at certain time.

“I managed to state my dream to YB Hannah Yeoh @hannahyeoh to have a basic velodrome such as this in each state in Malaysia one day,” he said via X (formerly known as Twitter) today.

Mohd Azizulhasni also appreciated the minister taking time off to visit his training facility at Darebin International Sports Centre (DISC) in Melbourn, Australia despite her busy schedule attending the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit 2024.

He also expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support rendered to him for his Paris 2024 Olympic Games preparations.

“We took the opportunity to discuss the current situation and also preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,“ he said.-Bernama