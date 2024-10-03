TNB creates history with inaugural treble

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) ended their 2024 season in style by completing the treble for the very first time when they beat TNB Cup defending champions Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) 4-2 in the finals at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium here yesterday.

Nor Saiful Zaini Nasiruddin’s charges have now created history by completing the treble of winning the TNB Cup, the Charity Shield and winning this season’s Malaysian Hockey League.

TNB did face some stiff competition, with THT taking the lead twice during the final, scoring first in the sixth minute through Faizal Saari’s field goal before TNB equalised through another field goal by Nik Muhammad Aiman Nik Rozemi in the 19th minute.

THT, who actually achieved the treble last season, went ahead two minutes later with Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook scoring their second field goal but the lead lasted a mere minute thanks to a penalty corner by South Korean Jang Jong Hyun.

TNB then ensured victory in style with Mughni Mohamad Kamal and Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal scoring field goals in the 33rd and 36th minute, securing their historic treble.

TNB rakes in RM50,000 for winning the Malaysian Hockey League and RM25,000 for winning the TNB Cup, while THT wins RM15,000 as runners up of the TNB Cup.

Muhammad Azrai was the man of the match for the final, and also was this season’s top scorer, with 32 goals in both the season campaign and TNB Cup.

Speaking to reporters after the final, Nor Saiful expressed his satisfaction with his team’s performance even though they had to come from behind twice to win.

“It’s a good final, our opponents put up quite a fight in the first two quarters of the game, but I think towards the end they couldn’t stand the pressure as we played well and absorbed their attacks, they can play counter attack and played it in the first two quarters but can’t manage it after that.

“We scored another two goals and we can score another goal but we worried about the defense so that’s why we were moving back a bit in the last quarter. Good win for TNB, first treble for TNB and we are looking forward to preparing a better team next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maybank beat UiTM HA-KPT 2-1 in a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 in full time in the third and fourth place decider earlier last afternoon. - Bernama