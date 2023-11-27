Tough task awaits injury-Hit TFC down under

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) will be without three key defenders when they take on the Central Coast Mariners FC of Australia in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Group G match on Wednesday (Nov 29).

Azam Azmi, Alif Zakaria and Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni will have to sit out the away game at the Industree Group Stadium, Gosford, Australia due to injuries.

TFC head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner admitted that their absence may affect their performance but it won’t stop them from trying to aim for all three points and overtake the Australian side to top the four-team standings. The group also comprises Bali United FC of Indonesia and Stallion Laguna FC of the Philippines.

“Azam Azmi will stay at home... Alif Zakaria stays at home... Shahrul Nizam stays at home. Even Safwan Mazlan (centreback) has a slight injury. We have two training sessions there (Australia) to assess whether he can compete,“ he told reporters before departing with the team last night.

TFC edged Central Coast Mariners, who are coached by Abbas Saad, 1-0 when the two teams met in the first game at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium on Sept 20.

Central Coast Mariners lead Group G with nine points, followed by TFC (with points), Bali United FC (four) and Stallion Laguna (one).–Bernama