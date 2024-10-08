Unexpected of Nur Dhabitah to commit major errors - National Dive Technical Director

HONG KONG: Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu called on the youth to embody the Olympic motto “faster, higher, stronger-together” as they guide the city towards future prosperity.

Inspired by Hong Kong’s success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the region won two gold and two bronze medals, Lee underscored the crucial role of young people in sustaining this spirit.

In his opening speech at the Youth Development Summit on Saturday, he highlighted that the athletes’ determination, unwavering effort, energetic passion, and strong team spirit are key attributes of the Hong Kong spirit.

“While we can’t all be Olympic champions, we can all be champions of our own stories. We can all live the spirit of the Olympic motto of ‘faster, higher, stronger’.

“And I believe that Hong Kong is a great place to make that happen because this is where you can all live the Hong Kong spirit – the spirit of never giving up, the spirit of always striving to achieve our best,” he said.

Lee said Hong Kong has adopted four policy directions—“exploration,” “hope,” “empowerment,” and “contribution”—in its Youth Development Blueprint to empower young people.

“Our vision is to foster a new generation of youth equipped with a global perspective, an aspiring and positive mindset, and a deep affection for our country and city,” he added.

The Youth Development Summit, which attracted over 2,000 youth leaders, policymakers, researchers, and young entrepreneurs from around the world—including Indonesia, Singapore, Laos, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and China—served as a platform to discuss critical issues affecting the younger generation.

Among the topics to be discussed at the summit are “Inspiring Youth Creativity for a Sustainable Future” and “Nurturing Positive Thinking Among Young People.”