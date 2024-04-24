Weightlifter Mohamad Aniq to train in Ireland before heading to Paris

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (MWF) are planning to send National weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan (pix) for a week-long training stint in Ireland as part of his final phase of training before heading for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

MWF president Datuk Ayub Rahmat said Mohamad Aniq, 21, the country’s only hope for a medal in weightlifting will train under former National weightlifter Mohd Faizal Baharom who is now based in Dublin, Ireland and employed as a weightlifting coach for a club there.

“We will send him to get acclamatised to the weather in Ireland and train under a Malaysian coach. He might be there for a week before the Olympics.

“Before going to Ireland, the MWF will ensure Aniq is 99 percent ready for the challenge, in Ireland it will be a stint to tie up the loose ends,” he told Bernama.

Ayub said Mohamad Aniq who is currently undergoing training at the National Sports Council (NSC) will be going to Rompin, Pahang to undergo intensive training to beef up his technique in the Snatch competition under coach Edmund Yeo Thian Chuan.

He added that the Johor-born Mohamad Aniq would also be provided with supplements and vitamins from the National Sports Institute (ISN) to improve the weightlifter’s energy level and physical strength before heading to Paris.

Meanwhile, the MWF have set a medal of any colour as the target for Mohamad Aniq in Paris.

“We have already set a weight target of 305-310 kilogramme (kg), for Aniq to lift. If Aniq can bring home a medal, it will be the highest achievement or rather success for MWF and the country, especially in the sport of weightlifting ,” katanya.

Aniq lived up to expectations by confirming his ticket to Paris on merit after qualifying for the 61kg event after being ranked 8th in the world with a lift of 296 kg.

The last Malaysian weightlifter who competed in the Olympics was Mohd Hafifi Manor at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Eight other athletes in the list to Paris, include three track cyclists, namely Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri, Nur Shazrin Mohd Latif (sailing), Johnathan Wong (shooting), Ariana Nur Dania Mohd Zairi (archery) Nur Aisyah Mohd Zubir (road racing) and Bertrand Rhodict Lises (diving).

The 2024 Paris Olympics is scheduled from July 29 to Aug 11.