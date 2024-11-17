Women’s ACT: Malaysia end round-robin campaign with win over Thailand

THE national hockey team ended their round-robin fixtures in the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) with a 2-0 win over Thailand at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in India today.

Malaysia went ahead through a Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar penalty corner goal in the 41st minute before Nur Iman Adawiyah Mohd Suhaimi doubled their lead with a field goal in the 53rd minute.

Coach Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim’s charges, however, will have to wait and see if they have qualified for the semi-finals as they are currently in third place in the six-team standings with six points from five matches.

“This is our second win but we did not play as well as we should have (and there is a need) to maintain certain aspects, like our fitness and strength (because) we are still far behind some of the Asian giants. Hopefully, the players know that they need to work harder if they want to consistently be placed among the best in Asia,” he said.

Malaysia’s semi-final hopes hinge on South Korea losing to China or Japan going down to India in the other two matches later today.

India currently top the standings with 12 points, followed by China (nine points). Japan are in fourth spot with five points, South Korea fifth with four points and Thailand are rock bottom with one point.

Only the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals while the bottom two teams will slug it out in the fifth-sixth placing playoff.

Malaysia had previously edged South Korea 2-1 and lost three matches - 2-1 to Japan, 4-0 to India and 5- to China.

In last year’s edition, Malaysia finished fifth after beating Thailand 1-0 in Ranchi, India.