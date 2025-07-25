WUG 2025: Women’s recurve trio in hunt for bronze

THE women’s recurve archery squad stand a chance to win the bronze medal at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games (WUG) here tomorrow.

The national squad of Syaqiera Mashayikh, Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi and Alia Qursyiah Mazlan lost 6-2 to Japan’s trio of Nanami Asakuno, Waka Sonoda and Ruka Uehara in the semi-finals at the Sportpark Am Hallo today.

In the bronze medal playoff, Malaysia, who made the archery semi-finals of the WUG for the first time, will meet China, who lost 5-3 to Taiwan in another semi-final.

Earlier, the national trio sprang a surprise when they eliminated South Koreans Lee Gahyun, Nam Suhyeon and Park Eunseo 5-1 in the quarter-finals.

In a post-match comment, Syaqiera said the achievement of reaching the semi-finals was something to be proud of, and the team needed to improve their mental toughness ahead of the bronze medal match.

“For me, our performance is something to be proud of because we gave our best and didn’t set out sights on winning the gold... for tomorrow, we need to improve mentally because, in terms of skills, there is no problem,“ said the 2024 Paris Games Olympian.

As for Ariana, although she did not harbour high hopes, she is determined to give her best performance.

“If we get a medal, it will be a blessing because we also have a bigger target this year, which is the 2025 SEA Games, so this outing is more about experience and learning, but we will still try hard tomorrow,“ said Ariana, who also featured in Paris 2024.

Syaqiera, Ariana and Nurul Azreena Mohamad Fazil are the national trio who featured in Paris 2024, but ahead of the WUG, Nurul Azreena suffered an injury and was replaced by Alia Qursyiah.

“This is my first overseas tournament and I am satisfied with my performance,“ said Alia Qursyiah.

Tomorrow’s bronze medal match is scheduled to be held at the former coal mine complex of Zeche Zollverein, which is recognised as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), here.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s challenge in the men’s team and mixed team recurve events, as well as the men’s team and women’s team compound events, ended in the 1/8 elimination round- BERNAMA