YouTuber Paul cruises past Chavez Jr

AFP
  • 2025-06-29 03:17 PM
USA’s Jake Paul and Mexico’s Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (off frame) fight during their cruiserweight boxing bout at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on June 28, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)USA’s Jake Paul and Mexico’s Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (off frame) fight during their cruiserweight boxing bout at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on June 28, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

YOUTUBER-turned-boxer Jake Paul cruised to victory over Mexico’s Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on Saturday in a one-sided cruiserweight bout in California.

Paul, whose last fight was a controversial clash with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in November, dominated from the outset to win by unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old influencer, who has earned millions from a string of lucrative contests in a ring career that has spanned 13 fights, had too much speed and power for Chavez Jr.

The three judges at ringside scored the 10-round fight 99-91, 97-93, 98-92 in Paul’s favour.

Chavez Jr, the 39-year-old son of Mexican boxing great Julio Cesar Chavez, barely looked capable of mustering a response during a one-sided bout.

Chavez Jr failed to land a single punch in the opening round, a pattern that followed the remainder of the contest, with Paul easily outscoring the veteran of 63 professional fights.

Paul, who reportedly pocketed around $40 million for his made-for-Netflix fight with Tyson last year, received around $300,000 guaranteed from Saturday’s bout.

However the American is expected to earn around $8-10 million from the fight once earnings from pay-per-view and sponsorships are taken into account.