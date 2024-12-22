Zelensky hails Usyk victory over Fury

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Tyson Fury in their heavyweight world championship rematch on Saturday, calling it proof that Ukraine “will not give up what’s ours”.

“Victory!” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram. “So important and so necessary for all of us now.”

Ukraine remains locked in war nearly three years after Russia invaded, but Zelensky said Usyk’s triumph was a mark of Ukrainian resiliency and determination.

“Having retained the championship belts, Oleksandr proves: we are Ukrainians and we will not give up what’s ours. And no matter how difficult it is -- we will win.

“Be it the ring, battlefield or diplomatic arena -- we fight and we will not give up what’s ours.

“Congrats on the victory, Cossack! Congrats on the victory Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine.”

Usyk’s victory -- seven months after his first triumph over Britain’s Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion of the four-belt era -- took his record to 23-0 with 14 knockout