KUALA LUMPUR: Professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia and Asian doubles champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are among five nominees shortlisted for the national 2024 Sportsman of the Year award.

The National Sports Council (NSC), in a statement today, said the other nominees for the Sportsman of the Year award are wushu exponent Wong Weng Soon, weightlifter Aniq Kasdan and silat athlete Abdul Latif Maxzakir.

“For the Sportswoman of the Year category, five athletes were shortlisted: tenpin bowler Sin Li Jane, lawn bowler Nor Farah Ain Abdullah, wushu athlete Tan Cheong Min, cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri and silat exponent Nor Farah Mazlan.

“The 2024 National Sports Awards (ASN) Selection Committee, chaired by Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Datuk Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu, received 148 nominations across 11 categories from national sports associations, the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC),” the statement said.

According to the NSC, the shortlisted candidates were selected based on their outstanding international performances throughout 2024.

In the National Paralympic Sportsman category, powerlifting ace Bonnie Bunyau Gustin leads the list, followed by para athletes Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, Datuk Abdul Latif Romly and Eddy Bernard, and para badminton star Cheah Like Hou.

The five nominees for the National Paralympic Sportswoman award are Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais and Nur Suraiya Muhamad Zamri (para cycling), Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim (boccia), Hasmunirah Malik (para lawn bowls) and Noor Imanina Idris (para athletics).

Winners of the Sportsman, Sportswoman, and Paralympic Sportsman and Sportswoman awards will each receive a trophy, a challenge trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize of RM20,000.

“ASN will also present seven other awards, comprising National Men’s and Women’s Teams, National Men’s and Women’s Coaches, Sports Icon Award, Sports Leadership Award, and Special Award.

“Introduced in 1966, the ASN is the country’s highest sporting honour, annually recognising the excellence of athletes, coaches, officials and national sports associations,” said the NSC.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, is expected to grace the 2024 ASN ceremony scheduled for tomorrow at the Dorsett Grand Hotel, Subang Jaya.