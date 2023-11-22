Zii Jia beats Tze Yong to enter second round of China Masters

KUALA LUMPUR: Professional player Lee Zii Jia (pix) proved he is still Malaysia’s top player by defeating teammate Ng Tze Yong in the first round of the China Masters badminton tournament today.

Zii Jia, ranked world number 11, slogged for one hour and 15 minutes to beat Tze Yong 21-15, 20-22, 21-17 at the Shenzen Bay Gymnasium.

“Well, for me I think this is the last tournament of the season. I was just trying to put all my effort in. This year wasn’t a good year for me.

“I will get back my confidence as soon as possible,” he said in an audio recording shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Zii Jia said he and his coach Wong Tat Meng had drawn up a strategy to regain his momentum in future matches.

Zii Jia will play China’s Lu Guang Zu in the second round tomorrow.

Meanwhile, top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah ended their season on a losing note after they were beaten by South Korea’s Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong 11-21, 21-15, 20-22.

The same fate befell mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Lai Shevon Jemie, who lost to Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet 17-21, 20-22. -Bernama