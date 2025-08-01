$!Alliance Bank VCC integrates with Google, Samsung Pay

ALLIANCE Bank is enhancing the convenience of its Visa Virtual Credit Card (VCC) through its integration with Samsung Pay and Google Pay. It says this ground-breaking innovation redefines how Malaysians manage their finances and businesses, offering unparalleled convenience, robust security and seamless usability for online and in-store transactions.

The first of its kind in Malaysia and the region, the VCC incorporates Dynamic Card Number (DCN) technology. It enables users to generate unique, temporary card numbers for single-use or repetitive subscription-based payments, which offers a more secure and safer banking transaction for customers. It also minimises exposure to fraudulent risks, identity thefts and financial scams by helping customers reduce credit card footprint on online channels.

“The VCC also gives cardholders greater control and flexibility with its customisable settings. Cardholders can easily modify expiry dates and transaction limits, personalise card appearances and more. With NFC (Near Field Communication) compatibility, the VCC can be easily provisioned into Samsung Wallet and Google Wallet, empowering consumers to make secure, contactless payments using mobile or wearable devices.”

Alliance Bank added that that the integration bodes well for credit cardholders who are becoming increasingly receptive to contactless payments. “Alliance Bank prioritises Samsung Pay and Google Pay for Android device users. This feature will also be available for Apple users with integration with Apple Pay set to follow.”

Commenting on the enhancement to the VCC, Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad group chief consumer banking officer Gan Pai Li said: “Visa highlights a growing trend in Malaysia toward NFC-enabled wearables, such as smartphones and smartwatches, as preferred payment methods. Leveraging these insights, introducing NFC functionality in Malaysia's first VCC marks a significant milestone. This innovation seamlessly combines online purchases, DuitNow QR scans, JomPAY and now in-store transactions with credit card acceptance, offering a ground-breaking, ESG friendly (plastic-free) solution for all your payment needs.”

During the launch of the bank’s Visa VCC yesterday, Gan also said that the integration of NFC technology into VCCs represents a significant advancement in enhancing its functionality and attractiveness. “As NFC is already widely adopted in contactless payment terminals across Malaysia, this upgrade is well-positioned to increase credit card adoption by offering added value and convenience.”

Over the past 18 months, Alliance Bank has seen remarkable growth in its VCC card base, reflecting rising consumer demand for digital and versatile payment options. With the addition of NFC, users can now complete secure in-store transactions using mobile or wearable devices, offering greater convenience and catering to evolving shopping habits.

“Expanding VCC capabilities from predominantly online purchases to include in-store transactions is set to further accelerate their adoption. By delivering a smooth, secure, and contactless payment solution, Alliance Bank is solidifying its VCC offering as a preferred choice for tech-savvy consumers and forward-thinking businesses,” said Gan.

Malaysian credit cardholders have widely adopted contactless payments, driven by the increasing use of NFC-enabled mobile and wearable devices, which enhance the convenience and security of in-store transactions. By eliminating the need for physical cards, NFC technology bridges the gap between online and offline usage.

The Alliance Bank Visa VCC’s innovative features and user-focused design include the following:

- Instant activation: Skip the wait; activate your VCC and start using it immediately for online or in-store purchases.

- Top-notch security: Protect transactions with unique card numbers that generate dynamically at the control of your device.

- Effortless management: Track spending and customise card settings through the Alliance Bank app or online banking.

- Eco-friendly design: Fully-digital, eliminating the need for plastic cards.

- Global compatibility: Use the card worldwide wherever Visa is accepted.

“With these features, coupled with its integration with Samsung and Google Pay, the Alliance Bank VCC delivers exceptional security and convenience, positioning it as a top choice for today’s consumers. With its robust security features and versatile functionality, the VCC is perfect for tech-savvy users, online shoppers and individuals who prioritise privacy and security. At the same, Alliance Bank is also focusing on developing innovative features and user-centric design to appeal to working professionals and the Generation Y (aged 28-42) users,” said Gan.

“Malaysians in general are already comfortable with contactless payments. By integrating Samsung Pay and Google Pay, the VCC offers a modern, trustworthy solution to win over past sceptics. There is enhanced security where it protects against fraud with features like single-use DCNs and preset spending limits. By March 2025, our goal is to have over 10,000 users with Samsung Pay or Google Pay successfully provisioned on their mobile devices.”

Lastly, Gan said that as “The Bank For Life”, Alliance Bank is determined to deliver lasting value to its customers, and the integration of its Visa VCC with Samsung Pay and Google Pay will change the impression of physical cards favouring customers by offering them a transformative experience with unmatched convenience. “At the same time, swaying customers away from using physical cards is also part of the Bank’s long-term sustainability efforts.

“As Alliance Bank continues to be at the forefront of redefining how Malaysians embrace digital financial tools, be part of this journey and apply for your Alliance Bank Visa VCC now via the allianceonline mobile app!”