Benefits of pursuing banking and finance at UTAR

The global banking and finance industry is evolving rapidly, creating a surge in demand for skilled professionals and an ideal starting point is the Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) Banking and Finance programme at UTAR Faculty of Business and Finance (FBF), covering the important aspects of finance, accounting and management, especially modern banking financial practices.

Students also gain hands-on experience with industry-standard tools such as the ‘Refinitiv Financial Terminal’, enhancing their ability to navigate the complexities of the global financial landscape. Additionally, the curriculum integrates advanced skills such as AI, Industry 4.0, machine learning, and business analytics, featuring courses like Financial Technology and Advanced Financial Prediction using Python.

UTAR is also part of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute University Affiliation Programme, which is closely aligned with the CFA Programme curriculum topics and prepares students better for the CFA programme examination. The programme also collaborates with the Alibaba Group to offer training in digital transformation and entrepreneurship through the Alibaba Global Digital Talent (GDT) initiative.

The Banking and Finance programme at UTAR is recognised by leading professional bodies, including the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Financial Planning Association of Malaysia (FPAM), the Malaysian Association of Company Secretaries (MACS) and the Malaysian Financial Planning Council (MFPC). This recognition enhances the employability of graduates, with many securing jobs even before graduation.