Benefits of pursuing banking and finance at UTAR

The global banking and finance industry is evolving rapidly, creating a surge in demand for skilled professionals and an ideal starting point is the Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) Banking and Finance programme at UTAR Faculty of Business and Finance (FBF), covering the important aspects of finance, accounting and management, especially modern banking financial practices.
Students also gain hands-on experience with industry-standard tools such as the ‘Refinitiv Financial Terminal’, enhancing their ability to navigate the complexities of the global financial landscape. Additionally, the curriculum integrates advanced skills such as AI, Industry 4.0, machine learning, and business analytics, featuring courses like Financial Technology and Advanced Financial Prediction using Python.
UTAR is also part of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute University Affiliation Programme, which is closely aligned with the CFA Programme curriculum topics and prepares students better for the CFA programme examination. The programme also collaborates with the Alibaba Group to offer training in digital transformation and entrepreneurship through the Alibaba Global Digital Talent (GDT) initiative.
The Banking and Finance programme at UTAR is recognised by leading professional bodies, including the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Financial Planning Association of Malaysia (FPAM), the Malaysian Association of Company Secretaries (MACS) and the Malaysian Financial Planning Council (MFPC). This recognition enhances the employability of graduates, with many securing jobs even before graduation.
Industry exposure
Furthermore, students benefit from industry exposure through visits and talks from financial experts at companies like Malayan Banking Berhad, Public Bank Berhad, Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad, OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad, AmBank (M) Berhad and Bursa Malaysia. This real-world insight helps students stay up-to-date with trends and challenges in the financial services sector.
In addition, the graduates of the Banking and Finance programme pursue careers in various roles such as corporate governance Managers, bank credit analysts, personal financialp, and hedge fund managers. With the finance sector constantly evolving, the programme’s strong focus on professional certifications and industry integration ensures that graduates are well-positioned to lead in their fields.
UTAR’s Banking and Finance students consistently excel in national competitions. In the Jelajah Bijak Wang 2023/2024 competition, 45 students were finalists, with six teams placed in the Top 20, including a second-place win. UTAR team also emerged as the Champion of the National Financial Instruments Trading (NFIT) Competition 2024, showcasing their strategic trading skills.
The Banking and Finance programme at UTAR empowers students with the knowledge and skills to excel in the financial services industry, providing a strong foundation in both theory and practice.
Programmes offered at UTAR
UTAR offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in areas including Accountancy, Actuarial Science, Applied Mathematics, Arts, Chinese Studies, Malaysia Studies, Business and Economics, Biotechnology, Engineering and Build Environment, Information and Communication Technology, Life and Physical Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, Media and Journalism, Education and General Studies, and Agriculture and Food Science. The university also engages in the provision and conduct of research, consultation, management and leadership training, and other related educational services at its Sungai Long and Kampar campuses in Malaysia.
Visit UTAR Info Day and Guided Campus Tour on the 16 & 23 November and UTAR Open Day on 7-8 December and 14-15 December from 9am to 5pm at both Kampar and Sungai Long campuses. For more information, please visit www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus), 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).