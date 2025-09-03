Carro opens first ZEEKR EV Showrooms in KL and Penang

MALAYSIA’s automotive retail landscape receives a significant boost as Carro, Asia Pacific’s largest online automotive marketplace, officially opens its first two ZEEKR electric vehicle showrooms, marking a strategic expansion into the premium brand-new car segment.

The new facilities, located in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur and Juru Autocity, Penang, represent Carro’s ambitious push beyond its traditional used car marketplace dominance into the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

Two additional ZEEKR showrooms are planned for launch before year-end, demonstrating the company’s confidence in Malaysia’s EV market potential.

The Penang location at Juru Autocity offers customers a comprehensive ZEEKR House experience spanning over 12,000 square feet. This flagship facility provides complete 3S services encompassing sales, service, and spare parts support, creating a one-stop destination for ZEEKR vehicle ownership needs.

Both showrooms feature ZEEKR’s flagship models, including the premium 009 MPV and the versatile 7X SUV, positioning these vehicles as luxury alternatives in Malaysia’s expanding electric vehicle market. These models represent ZEEKR’s commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with sophisticated design aesthetics.

The partnership between Carro and ZEEKR was formalised in June 2025 through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Carro’s flagship Puchong store. This strategic alliance established Carro as ZEEKR’s latest authorized dealer in Malaysia, expanding the Chinese premium EV brand’s local retail presence.

The comprehensive partnership plan encompasses four new ZEEKR showrooms and three specialised Carro Care workshops designed to support both retail sales and ongoing maintenance requirements. This integrated approach ensures customers receive consistent service quality throughout their vehicle ownership experience.

For Carro, this collaboration represents a pivotal milestone in its evolution from used car specialist to comprehensive automotive solutions provider. The company’s expansion into brand-new car sales, particularly in the premium EV segment, demonstrates its strategic vision for capturing emerging market opportunities.

Malaysian consumers interested in ZEEKR vehicles can explore options through Carro’s dedicated online platform at carro.co/zeekr or visit the new physical showrooms for hands-on experiences. The dual-channel approach combines Carro’s digital marketplace expertise with traditional showroom benefits.

Strategic Market Positioning

Carro’s entry into the ZEEKR dealership network reflects broader trends in Malaysia’s automotive market, where electric vehicle adoption continues accelerating. The company’s established reputation as Malaysia’s most trusted used car platform provides valuable credibility when entering the premium new car segment.

The timing aligns with Malaysia’s national automotive policies supporting electric vehicle adoption and the government’s commitment to developing comprehensive EV infrastructure. ZEEKR’s premium positioning complements these initiatives by offering sophisticated alternatives to traditional luxury vehicles.

Corporate Growth Trajectory

Founded in 2015, Carro has evolved from a Singapore-based startup into a unicorn company valued through substantial funding rounds exceeding S$700 million (RM2.29 billion) from prominent investors including SoftBank Vision Fund and various sovereign funds. The company achieved its best-ever full-year positive EBITDA of S$43 million in FY2024.

The organisation now employs over 5,000 people across Asia Pacific, operating through multiple subsidiaries and business lines.

Beyond the core Carro marketplace, the company’s ecosystem includes Carro Care powered by Jardine Cycle & Carriage for refurbishment and after-sales services, Genie Financial Services for automotive financing, and several other specialized automotive technology companies.

Carro’s regional presence spans Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, with each market contributing to the company’s comprehensive understanding of Asian automotive consumer preferences and behaviors.

Technology Integration

The company’s success stems from proprietary pricing algorithms, AI-enabled capabilities, and innovative technological solutions that transform traditional car buying and selling experiences. These technological foundations support both used car operations and the new brand-new vehicle sales initiatives.

The ZEEKR partnership allows Carro to apply its digital expertise to premium EV retail, potentially creating more efficient and transparent purchasing processes for Malaysian consumers. This approach could influence how other premium automotive brands approach Malaysian market entry.

Future Expansion Plans

With two additional ZEEKR showrooms scheduled for completion by year-end, Carro demonstrates confidence in sustained market demand for premium electric vehicles. The expansion strategy suggests the company anticipates continued growth in Malaysian EV adoption rates.

The showroom locations in Bangsar and Juru Autocity represent strategic positioning in high-traffic automotive retail zones, ensuring maximum visibility for the ZEEKR brand while leveraging Carro’s retail expertise.

This partnership establishes a foundation for potential future collaborations between Carro and other automotive manufacturers seeking to enter or expand within Southeast Asian markets, particularly as the region’s EV infrastructure continues developing.