GLAM ASIA – beauty and wellness a click away

JABA Mallaigah comes from humble beginnings but distinguished herself in many ways, becoming an entrepreneur at a young age by successfully running two preschools, which she later sold at a profit. But in her heart she had a love for the beauty and wellness industry and she then enrolled for lessons in facials, pedicures, manicures, even floral arrangements, while also attended courses which opened new frontiers in that field. With this success, she went on to design an app, known as Glam Asia, to connect the public to the world of beauty and wellness, where those members of the public can access vendors in various fields related to the industry. “Age is not a barrier to learning new concepts and entering the digital age via an app is not a new concept in the business world. The idea of connecting vendors to potential clients is not new but the technology needs to be updated and fine-tuned for today’s needs,” said Jaba, who works with a young marketing team. “The app is designed to provide maximum efficiency and convenience, in today’s world time is of the essence and this platform provides a single easy to use platform, where users can quickly find and hire the services they need in one click, without the hassle associated with searching for an appropriate and safe vendor,” she added.

Dr Chin Shih Choon is the founder and director of Aessence Medical Aesthetics focusing on personalised, safe and and innovate aesthetic treatments. “I chose to join Glam Asia portal because it is a dynamic platform that connects end users directly with trusted wellness and aesthetic providers. It gives me the opportunity to showcase my services to a wider audience who are actively seeking quality treatments. Glam Asia offers visibility, convenience and credibility by bringing professionals and clients together in one trusted space. I believe this platform will help Aessence groups of aesthetic clinics reach new clients, strengthen our professional presence and keep up with the growing demand for digital solutions in beauty and wellness. Ultimately, it creates a win-win solution for both providers and customers,” he said. Thivakaran Selvarajoo, chief technology officer at Glam Asia said the idea of a mobile app for beauty and wellness was mooted by Jaba, whom he met at an event and she proposed the idea of creating the app. “The biggest benefit is the convenience of accessing trusted beauty services anytime, anywhere and all within a single app. Glam Asia allows users to easily browse, compare and book vetted beauty professionals, whether they prefer in-salon treatments or at-home pampering. It’s a simple, time-saving way to enjoy more choice and feel confident in the quality of every booking,” he said. Shakira Abdul Manaf, CEO at Glam Asia believes that the time is right for the introduction of the app, designed to bring health and wellness vendors to the doorsteps of clients. “We have no trouble with registration of vendors as they want to connect with clients and this app gives them the opportunity to do so,” she said.