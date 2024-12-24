Govt launches Visit Selangor Year 2025 with festival, concert

State allocates RM8m budget, eyes 8m tourists by 2025 to generate RM11.7b in tourism receipts

Aizat (in red) performing the official theme song, together with VSY 2025 mascot Spark the Firefly and other VIPs.

TOURISM Selangor, the official tourism promotion agency of the Selangor state government, has launched Visit Selangor Year (VSY) 2025 under the tagline Surprising Selangor, targeting to attract 8 million tourists by the end of 2025.

The VSY 2025 campaign was launched by Selangor Chief Minister Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and took place during the VSY 2025 Festival and Concert, a three-day event from Dec 20 to 22 at Setia City Park, Setia Alam. Attracting over 5,000 visitors, the festival offered a platform to celebrate Selangor’s rich culture, natural landscapes and wide array of attractions. This event was made possible with Tourism Selangor’s partners Cuckoo, Anbot Store, Shah Alam Municipal Council and Courtyard by Marriott Setia Alam.

A standout moment of the launch was the free-entry concert last Saturday, where Tourism Selangor introduced the VSY 2025 mascot Spark the Firefly and unveiled the campaign’s digital portal visitselangor2025.my. It also presented the official theme song performed live by Aizat Amdan. The captivating performance, accompanied by an electrifying flash mob, set the tone for an unforgettable year-long celebration.

The event featured performances by artistes such as Cakra Khan, Datuk Amy Search, Ameng Spring, Zubir Khan, Suki Low and more. Visitors also enjoyed a diverse lineup of activities, including an energetic pound workout, the Love Food Festival with 70 booths offering 60 viral Selangor delicacies, a tourism exhibition, lucky draws and a spectacular fireworks display. These highlights celebrated Selangor’s rich cultural heritage, culinary delights and leisure experiences. Selangor’s Exco of Local Government and Tourism Datuk Ng Suee Lim said VSY 2025 marks a pivotal milestone in the Selangor First Plan, concluding in 2025. To support the campaign, the Selangor state government has allocated RM8 million in its 2025 budget, funding various initiatives including iconic events such as Art of Speed Malaysia and the Selangor Travel Fair, grants for local tourism operators and extensive marketing efforts locally and internationally, to position Selangor as a premier travel destination. “This RM8 million allocation underscores our commitment to boosting Selangor’s tourism sector as a key driver of economic growth. Through this investment, we aim to attract 8 million tourists by 2025, generating an estimated RM11.7 billion in tourism receipts and creating new job opportunities throughout the state. “In support of VSY 2025, we have reduced the entertainment tax to foster a vibrant arts and culture scene, granting local artistes duty-free status throughout the year. This initiative not only encourages greater tourist inflow but also promotes Selangor as a hub for arts, culture and entertainment,” said Ng.

The Visit Selangor Festival included the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tourism Selangor and Cuckoo International (Mal) Bhd, designating Cuckoo as the official healthy home creator for the Visit Selangor 2025 Campaign. This partnership aligns with Cuckoo’s commitment to fostering Malaysians to be #SamaSamaHealthier and enables the company to contribute to the vibrant tapestry of Selangor’s tourism industry, as well as bring lasting positive impacts to the people of Selangor. The MoU exchange at the festival sets the stage for even more initiatives from Cuckoo in 2025 that Malaysians can eagerly anticipate.