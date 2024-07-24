$!Join the Dashing ‘Bump-It!’ Challenge

SPORT transcends mere physical activity; it is a force that binds communities, fosters social cohesion and nurtures the champions of tomorrow. Recognising this profound impact, Dashing, one of Malaysia’s leading brand in men’s perfume and deodorant, has introduced the “Dashing Bump-It!” campaign.

The brand states that the digital initiative is designed to inspire and unite Malaysians in supporting our athletes as they strive for global glory in sports.

“At Dashing, we believe in the power of sports to bring people together and create lasting change. The “Dashing Bump-It!” campaign exemplifies our commitment to fostering community spirit and supporting the nation’s sporting ambitions.

“By participating in this campaign, you not only contribute to the development of grassroots sports but also help build a brighter future for Malaysia’s aspiring athletes.”

Fun, impactful way to show your support

The “Dashing Bump-It!” challenge invites Malaysians to participate in a fun, online fist-bump game. Visit http://dashingbumpit.com to join the challenge and make every bump count.

Each virtual bump translates to a donation of RM0.05, directly supporting the growth and development of sports – the state with the highest number of fist bumps will receive a sponsorship worth up to RM50,000 to further enhance grassroots sports initiatives.

Through the support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dashing is dedicated to creating opportunities for young athletes through the “Dashing Bump-It!” campaign.

The sponsorship efforts will include from among sponsoring sports kits, organising state-level sports educational programs and upgrading infrastructure to provide a solid foundation for future sports champions.

The campaign runs from July 1 to Aug 31.

Join the movement

“Let’s come together as Malaysians to support our athletes and ensure the Jalur Gemilang shines brightly on the world stage. Every bump makes a difference, and together, we can help make our Champion Dream a reality,” says Dashing.

Visit http://dashingbumpit.com to participate in the challenge and follow Dashing’s social media page at https://www.facebook.com/Dashing.MY for updates on products and events.