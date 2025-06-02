Among other attendees were the key stakeholders, including shareholders, business partners, and media associates. In his welcoming speech, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ir (Dr) Lim Hock San, Group Executive Chairman of LBS Bina Group, highlighted the long-standing and strong relationship between LBS and the Sultan of Pahang, which has been nurtured since the era of the late Tuanku’s father.

The event, a symbol of LBS’ long-standing tradition of fostering unity and gratitude, was attended by other dignitaries including, YB Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr.) Johari bin Abdul, Yang Di-Pertua Dewan Rakyat; YB Datuk Seri Haji Mohamad bin Sabu, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry; YB Tuan Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital; YAB Datuk Seri Utama Ab Rauf bin Yusoh, Chief Minister of Malacca; YB Datuk Chan Foong Hin, Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities and YB Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Minister of Communication.

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Berhad hosted a vibrant Chinese New Year Luncheon at the Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, with the esteemed presence of the Sultan of Pahang, His Royal Highness, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah and His Royal Highness The Crown Prince of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Tan Sri Lim also extended his heartfelt thanks to the entire LBS family, acknowledging their continued support and commitment to the organization’s success. “Your contributions remain crucial in our shared triumphs, and together, we will continue to deliver innovative housing solutions while staying true to our core values,“ he said.

In addition to celebrating the season’s festivities, LBS proudly unveiled its ambitious 8 x 8 Strategy, a commitment to launch a pipeline of projects with a total gross development value of approximately RM8 billion, aimed at positioning the company as one of the leading players in the housing industry.

The 8 x 8 Strategy focuses on enhancing operational efficiency, expanding market reach, and adopting advanced technologies in construction to better meet the diverse housing needs of the nation.

“Today, as we gather to celebrate this festive occasion, we also look ahead with great anticipation. The 8 x 8 Strategy is our roadmap to ensuring that LBS evolves into one of the leaders in the housing industry, all while staying true to our commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible housing solutions,” Tan Sri Lim concluded.

The event concluded with well-wishes for a prosperous and abundant year ahead, filled with good fortune and success for all. The dedication of LBS and its leadership to the people and the nation remains steadfast, marking yet another milestone in its journey towards creating a better future for Malaysians.