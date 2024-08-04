Mah Sing celebrate 30th anniversary with RM500,000 worth of giveaways

TO celebrate its three decades in the business,Mah Sing Group Berhad (Mah Sing)is powering up the excitement with a mega giveaway worth RM500,000, featuring a trio of electric vehicles (EVs) and cash prizes.

The group’s 30th anniversary campaign aims to celebrate its 30 years in the real estate industry. Homebuyers who secure a Mah Sing property from Apr 8 to Dec 31 this year, and sign sales and purchase agreements (SPA) by March 31, 2025, will stand a chance to win exciting cash prizes or top prizes of EVs from Tesla, BYD and Neta-V.*

Mah Sing’s founder and group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said: “Since I decided to venture into property development in 1994, the journey has been nothing short of remarkable. The past three decades have been challenging but interestingly rewarding, propelling us to become one of Malaysia’s leading property developers.This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the collective efforts of everyone within Mah Sing, our valued partners and over 57,000 homeowners nationwide. For this, I extend my heartfelt gratitude.”

“As we reflect on the wonderful journey we’ve shared over the years; we are excited to celebrate our 30th anniversary with a year-long campaign tailored for our valued homebuyers. This presents a golden opportunity for homebuyers to not only secure their dream homes but also enhance their lifestyle while making a positive impact on the environment, with the chance to drive home an EV car. A home is more than just a roof over the head, it is a place where memories are made. There is no better time than now to own a home with Mah Sing, where dreams find their rightful place.”

The company states that the EV giveaways reflect its strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable living. The campaign also serves as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and to inspire others to join in building a more environmentally conscious future.

Participating projects in the campaign are (project names and locations):

- Wisteria 2 @ M Senyum: Bandar BaruSalak Tinggi, Selangor

- M Nova: Kepong, Kuala Lumpur

- M Panora: Rawang, Selangor

- M Vertica: JalanCheras, Kuala Lumpur

- M Zenya: Kepong, Kuala Lumpur

- M Sinar @ Southville City: Bangi, Selangor

- M Terra: Puchong, Selangor

- M Oscar: Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur

- Allamanda @ Meridin East: Johor Bahru, Johor

- Erica East @ Meridin East: Johor Bahru, Johor

- M Minori: MukimTebrau, Johor Bahru

- Ferringhi Residence 2: BatuFerringhi, Penang.

In celebration, homebuyers who qualify during the anniversary campaign will stand a chance to win grand prizes which include a Tesla Model 3, a Neta V and a BYD Dolphin EVs.

To qualify for the campaign, customers need to follow these simple steps:

- Step 1: Secure a Mah Sing home from Apr 8 to Dec 31, 2024, and sign SPA by Mar 31, 2025.

- Step 2: Sign terms and conditionsform provided by Mah Sing dedicated property advisors.

- Step 3: Customers will receive entries into the lucky draw based on the days they sign the SPA within the specified timeframe following their registration of interest.

To ensure transparency and fairness, the lucky draw process will be fully audited by an elected audit firm. Winners will be selected based on a lucky draw via a livestreamedevent.

Additionally, homebuyers who have signed SPAsfor M Terra are also eligible to participate in the anniversary campaign.

Interested homebuyers who would like to know more about the campaign can visit the “Mah Sing 30th Anniversary” campaign website https://mahsing.com.my/30anniversary or call 1300-80-6888, or drop send an e-mail to crm@mahsing.com.my, to find out more about the campaign.

*Terms and conditions apply.