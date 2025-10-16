MSU climbs 200 places in THE World University Rankings 2026

MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) has achieved its strongest global performance to date, climbing 200 places to rank within the 601-800 band in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026.

The remarkable ascent from the 801-1,000 band in the 2025 edition demonstrates MSU’s growing international reputation and commitment to academic excellence on the world stage.

Global Recognition Across 115 Countries

The 2026 rankings evaluated 2,191 higher education institutions across 115 countries and territories, marking an increase from the 2,092 institutions assessed in the previous year.

MSU’s achievement is particularly notable as THE World University Rankings are regarded as among the most rigorous and globally respected assessments of institutional excellence, evaluating universities across five key performance pillars:

- Teaching

- Research Environment

- Research Quality

- Industry

- International Outlook

Exceptional International Outlook Performance

MSU’s standout achievement lies in the International Outlook pillar, where the university secured an impressive 91st position globally—a testament to the effectiveness of its comprehensive internationalisation strategy.

This strong performance reflects MSU’s extensive global engagement through strategic partnerships with over 500 universities and institutions worldwide, facilitating diverse international mobility opportunities including student and staff exchanges, industrial training, and collaborative research initiatives.

Diverse Global Student Community

MSU’s international credentials are further reinforced by its vibrant student community, which currently represents 75 countries including the United Kingdom, Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Brunei, the Maldives, Oman, France, Yemen, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, Botswana, India, Comoros, Iran, and Libya.

Comprehensive Global Mobility Programmes

The university offers several flagship international programmes designed to enhance student experience and global competitiveness:

Global Mobility Programme (GMP): Facilitating cross-border academic exchanges

Global Leadership Programme (GLP): Developing leadership capabilities in international contexts

Global Internship Programme (GIP): Providing real-world global work experience

All three programmes are supported by the MSU Foundation’s Scholarship for Mobility and International Learning Experiences (SMILE), ensuring accessibility for deserving students.

Strategic International Campus Network

MSU has expanded its global footprint through international campuses in three strategic locations:

Bangalore, India

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Jakarta, Indonesia

These campuses extend cross-border access to quality education while reinforcing MSU’s positioning as a truly global university.

Industry Integration and Employability

Beyond academic partnerships, MSU has integrated its industry talent ecosystem within its internationalisation agenda through collaborations with over 3,000 industry partners locally and internationally.

This extensive network enables students to gain valuable real-world global exposure, preparing them for the international job market and meeting the evolving demands of dynamic global industries.

Aligned with Impact Rankings Success

MSU’s impressive rise in THE WUR 2026 aligns with its strong showing in the THE Impact Rankings 2025, where the university was listed in the 101-200 band globally, demonstrating consistent performance across multiple international benchmarks.

Vision for the Future

MSU’s mission extends beyond smart partnerships and internationalization to encompass holistic human capital development, emphasizing:

Employability and career readiness

Entrepreneurship development

Community engagement

Research excellence

Lifelong learning opportunities

Flexible education initiatives

In alignment with Malaysia’s aspiration to establish itself as a regional hub for international education, MSU remains committed to building an inclusive, innovative, and high-impact global network.

The university’s vision focuses on producing world-class graduates capable of becoming leaders on the global stage, contributing to both national development and international progress.

Looking Ahead

With this historic achievement in THE World University Rankings 2026, MSU continues to demonstrate that Malaysian universities can compete effectively at the highest levels of global higher education, setting new standards for academic excellence, international collaboration, and student success.