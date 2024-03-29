$!Sunway Raya initiative deliver Raya cheer to 4,000 beneficiaries

At the Penang leg of #SunwayforGood Sinar Ramadan at Wisma Yatim Perempuan Islam Pulau Pinang on Tuesday, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said: “Sunway’s Sinar Ramadan initiative is part of our ongoing mission to uplift the community through the strength of unity and the impact of collective action. We are grateful for the support from our partners, including Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN), Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) and more, underscoring our shared commitment to societal welfare. Together, we aim to forge a path of compassion and care, reflecting our core values and the essence of Ramadan.”

SUNWAY Group’s annual flagship festive cheer series is back with the nationwide #SunwayforGood Sinar Ramadan. The initiative will spread cheer and joy to underprivileged communities across Johor, Perak, Penang, Selangor and Terengganu throughout the month of Ramadan.

Sunway Group deputy chairman Tan Sri Razman Hashim said: “This year’s Sinar Ramadan is made even more meaningful given Sunway is also celebrating our 50th anniversary. It has been Sunway’s tradition every year to bring smiles and spread cheer to the underprivileged communities nationwide during festive seasons, including Chinese New Year and Deepavali.”

The presence of MAF Red Ribbon Celebrity Supporters added some glitz and glamour to the whole affair, where actor Datuk Aaron Aziz and comedian Dee joined Sunway Group to volunteer at Wisma Yatim Perempuan Islam Pulau Pinang.

Sunway has also set up a library at the orphanage under the Sunway Reading Enhances Aspiration and Drive (Read) programme. The library is part of Sunway Group’s commitment to build or refurbish 50 libraries by 2024, in conjunction with the group's 50th anniversary.

Following the event in Penang, the #SunwayforGood Sinar Ramadan will continue in Selangor and Terengganu next week, before the grand finale with Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin on April 24 at Sunway Resort Hotel.

In collaboration with the Selangor Youth Community, of which the Regent of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is the royal patron – Sunway Group endeavours to cap a memorable Hari Raya Aidilfitri for over 300 children from several orphanages across Selangor.