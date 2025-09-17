Sunway’s distinguished speaker series marks 20 years milestone

SUNWAY Education Group proudly marks a significant educational milestone as the Sir Jeffrey Cheah Distinguished Speaker Series (SJCDSS) celebrates its 20th anniversary, cementing its position as Malaysia’s premier platform for global knowledge exchange and intellectual discourse.

Since its inception in 2005, this flagship initiative has transformed Sunway University into a beacon of international academic excellence, hosting 150 distinguished speakers from around the world and creating unprecedented opportunities for students and society to engage with global thought leaders.

A Visionary Beginning

The SJCDSS was born from the visionary leadership of Tan Sri Sir Dr. Jeffrey Cheah, founder and chairman of Sunway Group and Founder and Chancellor of Sunway University.

His commitment to education extends far beyond traditional classroom learning, embodying a philosophy that education should be a “two-way process” where knowledge flows dynamically between educators and learners.

“I firmly believe that to be the best, we must work with the best and learn from the best. And this speaker series is one example of how we work with the best and learn from the best,“ stated Cheah, reflecting on the series’ enduring impact.

The inaugural speaker in 2005, Professor D. Quinn Mills from Harvard Business School, set an exceptional standard that would define the series for the next two decades. This prestigious beginning established the SJCDSS as a platform where world-renowned academics, industry pioneers, and global thought leaders would share their expertise with Malaysian and Southeast Asian audiences.

Two Decades of Distinguished Excellence

Over 20 years, the SJCDSS has evolved into one of Asia’s most respected speaker series, consistently attracting luminaries from diverse fields including sustainability, technology, healthcare, social entrepreneurship, and academic research. The series has maintained its commitment to academic rigor while ensuring relevance to contemporary global challenges.

The most recent additions to this illustrious roster are Professors Salmaan Keshavjee and Mercedes C. Becerra, both esteemed members of Harvard Medical School and Jeffrey Cheah Distinguished Professors. Their participation continues the tradition of bringing cutting-edge expertise directly to the Sunway University campus.

Global Partnerships and Academic Excellence

The success of the SJCDSS reflects Sunway University’s broader strategy of building meaningful partnerships with world-class institutions. Through the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation, the university has established active collaborations with some of the globe’s most prestigious academic institutions, including:

United Kingdom: University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, and Lancaster University

United States: Harvard University and MIT Boston

These partnerships extend beyond the speaker series, creating comprehensive educational ecosystems that benefit Malaysian and regional students through research collaborations, academic exchanges, and knowledge transfer initiatives.

Malaysia’s Largest Education-Focused Social Enterprise

The Jeffrey Cheah Foundation stands as Malaysia’s largest education-focused social enterprise, demonstrating unprecedented commitment to educational advancement in the region. The foundation is on track to award more than RM1 billion in scholarships and grants by 2026, representing one of the most significant private educational investments in Southeast Asia.

This substantial financial commitment enables the foundation to bring cutting-edge research and world-class knowledge not only to Malaysia but also to the wider Southeast Asian region, positioning the area as a hub for international academic excellence.

A Vision for the Future

Tan Sri Sir Dr. Jeffrey Cheah’s commitment to educational excellence extends far into the future, with his contribution to the foundation structured in perpetuity. This long-term vision recognises that meaningful educational transformation requires sustained investment and continuity.

“That is why my contribution to the Foundation is in perpetuity, because real change takes time, and continuity is key to long-lasting impact. It is my lifelong dream for Sunway University to one day be known as the ‘Harvard or Cambridge of the East,‘” he explained, acknowledging the ambitious nature of this vision while laying groundwork for future generations.

Commitment to Social Responsibility

Professor Datuk Elizabeth Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Sunway Education Group, emphasised the series’ role in advancing the institution’s social responsibility mission.

“This milestone is a testament to our commitment in fostering intellectual discourse and promoting lifelong learning, core aspects of our social responsibility. We remain committed to advancing the SJCDSS, expanding our reach with insightful discussions to drive meaningful and positive change.”

This commitment to social responsibility extends beyond individual lectures, encompassing a comprehensive approach to education that seeks to address societal challenges through knowledge sharing and intellectual engagement.

Impact on Knowledge Exchange

The SJCDSS has created a unique ecosystem where global expertise meets local insights, fostering conversations that transcend traditional academic boundaries.

By bringing international thought leaders directly to the Sunway campus, the series has:

Democratised access to world-class expertise for Malaysian students

Facilitated knowledge transfer from global leaders to local communities

Inspired innovation through exposure to cutting-edge research and thinking

Built bridges between international academia and Southeast Asian educational institutions

Topics Spanning Global Challenges

Throughout its 20-year journey, the SJCDSS has addressed critical contemporary issues through its diverse speaker lineup. Key topics have included:

- Sustainability and Environmental Science: Addressing climate change and sustainable development

- Technology and Innovation: Exploring digital transformation and emerging technologies

- Healthcare and Medical Research: Advancing medical knowledge and public health understanding

- Social Entrepreneurship: Promoting business solutions for social challenges

- Economic Development: Understanding global economic trends and their regional implications

Building Southeast Asia’s Educational Hub

The SJCDSS represents more than a speaker series; it embodies Sunway’s broader mission to establish Southeast Asia as a destination for world-class education. By consistently attracting global thought leaders to the region, the series contributes to positioning Malaysia as an international educational hub.

This strategic positioning benefits not only Sunway University students but also the broader academic community in the region, creating opportunities for collaboration, research partnerships, and knowledge exchange that extend far beyond individual speaking events.

Looking Ahead: The Next Two Decades

As the SJCDSS enters its third decade, the series continues to evolve while maintaining its core commitment to excellence. The foundation’s substantial financial commitment ensures that future generations of students will continue to benefit from direct access to global thought leadership.

The series’ success over the past 20 years provides a strong foundation for continued growth and impact. With established partnerships with world-renowned institutions and a proven track record of attracting distinguished speakers, the SJCDSS is well-positioned to continue its role as a catalyst for educational excellence in Southeast Asia.

A Legacy of Transformation

The 20th anniversary of the Sir Jeffrey Cheah Distinguished Speaker Series represents more than a milestone; it celebrates a transformative vision that has reshaped educational possibilities in Malaysia and the broader region. Through consistent commitment to excellence, strategic partnerships, and substantial investment, the series has created lasting value for students, academics, and society.

As Sunway Education Group looks toward the future, the SJCDSS stands as a testament to what can be achieved when visionary leadership, sustained investment, and commitment to excellence converge to create meaningful educational impact. The next 20 years promise continued innovation, expanded reach, and deeper engagement with global challenges through world-class intellectual discourse.

The series continues to embody Cheah’s belief that working with and learning from the best is essential for achieving excellence, ensuring that Sunway University remains at the forefront of educational innovation in Southeast Asia and beyond.