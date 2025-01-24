PETALING JAYA: Local staple Rise & Sip Cafe has banded together with Lions Club of Kuala Lumpur Titiwangsa and KL Wellness City this Chinese New Year for a spectacle of masterful tuna butchering and yee sang tossing to celebrate the Year of the Snake and for a great cause. Together with renowned and experienced chefs from across the Causeway, the event welcomed the Year of the Snake by fundraising for local charities and children’s homes by distributing Yee Sang packages and Live Tuna Sashimi Butchering Showcase.

The first package at RM250 saw contributors taking home 1 packed yee sang with fresh tuna sashimi, freshly butchered onstage, while the second package at RM100. A live yee sang tossing spanning a 50ft long Yee Sang display took place, celebrated with the chef team, local charity representatives and organisers. All proceeds from the two packages will be distributed towards selected local charities and children’s homes.