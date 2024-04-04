A new chapter for Taemin

SHINEE’S iconic Taemin is all set to hop on an exciting new chapter in his career as he signs an exclusive contract with Big Planet Made Entertainment, which was announced on Monday.

After an illustrious 16-year journey with SM Entertainment, Taemin’s exclusive contract with his longtime agency came to an end in March. While Shinee’s group activities remain under SM Entertainment’s management, Taemin’s solo endeavours will now be guided by Big Planet Made Entertainment.

In a statement, Big Planet Made Entertainment expressed their enthusiasm, highlighting Taemin’s talents as both Shinee’s main dancer and a solo artist. They pledged full support for his diverse musical ventures, aiming to bring his career to new heights and explore fresh avenues of artistic expression.

Taemin, who made his debut with Shinee in 2008 and later ventured into solo territory in 2014, brings a wealth of experience and creativity to his new partnership.

Notably, Big Planet Made Entertainment has an impressive roster of talents including VIVIZ, former NU’EST member Ren, Ha Sung-woon, Lee Mu-jin, Huh Gak, BE’O and more. The recent addition of comedian and broadcast personality Lee Soo-geun further solidifies the agency’s diverse and dynamic portfolio.

All the best to Taemin.