THE amplifier is widely considered the engine of a home audio system. Note: it is home audio – not home theatre, whereby a receiver would be better suited with its multiple speaker outputs.

A stereo setup will usually be limited to two speaker outputs or at best four with an additional output for a subwoofer. But there are not many that offer such a configuration, and most will be designed to push a pair of speakers.

So, if you are a newbie to the hi-fi audio game, here are a few factors to consider when setting up your audio system, in particular the amplifier. This will be a great starting point as most enthusiasts tend to build from the amp onwards.

Receiver vs amplifier

The first thing to note is the difference between a receiver and an amplifier. The former is generally more feature laden with in-built radio as well as capablities to push surround sound speakers. It will have lots of audio filters and boosters to accomodate different inputs, specifically for enjoying movies. A receiver will thus allow for

video switching and surround

sound decoding.

An amplifier is a much more simple device – one that is designed to just amplify the audio signal, usually delivered via stereo interconnects. It will boost the signal and basically drive that sweet sound through to your designated speakers.

Integrated vs pre/power

An integrated amp is where everything is contained in one single box or casing. An integrated amplifier combines a preamplifier (pre-amp) and a power amplifier into a single unit, simplifying the setup and reducing the number of components needed. A pre/power amplifier setup separates these functions into two distinct units, potentially offering more flexibility and higher audio quality.

As a rule of thumb, you can almost always expect more oomph from the latter setup. As an analogy, a 4WD vehicle will handle much better than its 2WD counterpart. However, there are plenty of esoteric and exotic integrated models to tempt those who may face space constraints in setting up their audio system.

Tubes vs solid state

Nothing looks quite as spectacular as an amp with rows of glowing tubes, bathing your listening area with a warm, fuzzy glow. But aesthetics aside, there is a difference. Tube amplifiers are often favoured for

their warm, rich and harmonically complex sound, which many find more pleasing than the sound

of solid-state amplifiers. This preference is largely due to the way tube amps distort and saturate, adding pleasing even-order harmonics that can enhance the perceived richness and fullness of the audio signal.

However, you must be prepared

to spend a fair bit on your hobby as tubes are not cheap, even in their most basic configurations. Expect to pay at least RM100 for a decent tube, and most amps will require multiple tubes. Add in their limited lifespan and the cost can add up.

Solid state does the job fuss-free. It is essentially plug-and-play without the attendant warm up, fiddling and tube rolling required with tubes – but without the sprinkling of magic stardust that can ultimately transform your listening experience. It is entirely up to your ears – and your wallet – if tubes are worth the effort.

Vintage vs modern

There is the obvious appeal of going the vintage route simply because of the way the audio gear from bygone eras look and feel. They will have the ability to transform the aesthetic of your listening room, blanketing the space with an impossibly chic retro cool vibe.

However, be warned, old does not mean cheap. In fact, the rarity of these items tend to push up the value of these old amplifiers, especially the NOS (new old stock) items.

As for the sound, there will be enthusiasts who swear that vintage gear is best, especially if you are after that warm, analogue sound.

The next best thing would be to hunt for modern amplifiers that have co-opted the retro look into their design and facade. Brands such as Leak and Luxman have made this into an art form, designing amps that are pleasing on the eyes and ears.

Inputs vs gadgets

Do note many newer amps do

not offer phono or even headphone inputs. Blame cost-cutting accountants, but that is the reality of modern hi-fi. If you want the amp to have the complete set of knobs and gadgets, it may be wise to look for older amps. High-end models from the 60s and 70s even feature not one, but two phono inputs. This is to facilitate different cartridges or even mono and stereo setups.

Numbers do not tell whole story

When choosing an amplifier, do not be swayed by the numbers. They can be deceptive. Always trust your ears. Set up auditions to ensure the amplifier is capable of delivering music the way you want it. That means the ability to sound lively when called upon, say when you play dance music or aggressive rock. If your tastes swings towards jazz or classical, the amplifier should sound smooth and confident, conveying complex pieces with ease.

When auditioning, always pair with different speakers to give you a better perspective. This is assuming the amp is the first component on your list. And do not be shy about pushing the amp a little just to see what it is capable of.

Now that you have a basic guide to choosing an amplifier, have a great time shopping. The audition process is truly part and parcel of this hobby’s enjoyment. Choose wisely and the amp will power music into your home for many years to come and perhaps look great doing it too.