Australian cook’s food adventure in Malaysia

AUSTRALIAN cook, author and TV presenter Justine Schofield is no stranger to the culinary scene. Known for her youthful energy and French flair, Schofield is the host of Everyday Gourmet on Australia’s Network 10, a show now in its 13th season with over 1000 episodes.

Her passion for food and travel has taken her on many adventures that spawned various TV specials including Justine’s Flavours of Fuji, Outback Gourmet and Tropical Gourmet, among others. Schofield’s culinary expertise extends beyond television as she has shared her love for cooking through four cookbooks, Dinner with Justine, Simple Everyday, The Weeknight Cookbook and The Slow Cook.

This month, Schofield heads to local shores for Malaysia Gourmet on BBC Lifestyle. UK’s BBC Lifestyle channel is known for its rich and diverse programming that spans food, travel, home and style. It brings viewers content from around the world, featuring top chefs, travel experts and lifestyle gurus.

In this exciting series, she travels across Malaysia, exploring the country’s rich culinary heritage. From savouring mouth-watering hawker fare to discovering recipes passed down through generations, the 38-year-old experiences Malaysia one bite at a time. As she journeys through the peninsula, viewers are treated to a feast for the senses, exploring diverse flavours, vibrant culture and stunning landscapes.

Malaysia Gourmet offers a deeper understanding of the country’s culinary traditions through Schofield’s eyes and palate as she uncovers the heart and soul of Malaysian cuisine, celebrating its unique flavours and the stories behind them.