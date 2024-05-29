Beauty obsession

Check out the latest products to make your skin radiate

CONTINUING our journey through the latest beauty innovations, we hop into new products where these new launches not only redefine skincare and beauty standards but also cater to diverse needs and preferences. From advanced genetic skincare to retinol breakthroughs, luminous blushes, and affordable yet effective skincare solutions, these products are designed to step up your beauty routine. Elizabeth Arden Elizabeth Arden has introduced its latest formulations – the Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream and Capsules Rapid Skin-Renewing Serum. Designed for both seasoned retinol users and newcomers, these products offer potent yet gentle solutions to transform your skin without the typical retinol reaction. The Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream (RM460) is a lightweight cream that visibly reduces wrinkles, dark spots and pores. Its formula includes skin-firming peptides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and soothing bisabolol and ginger root. The Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin-Renewing Serum is available in 30 capsules (RM332) and 60 capsules (RM619) and delivers a precise dose of potent retinol, accelerating cellular renewal and firming your skin without irritation.

Rare Beauty Rare Beauty, inspired by TikTok trends, has launched the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush (RM136). This new blush eliminates the need for dotting, allowing you to swipe on an instant glow. Selena Gomez, the brand’s founder, loves this blush because it combines Soft Pinch’s weightless colour and Positive Light’s glassy sheen in a single step. The blush is an easy-to-use hybrid of two award-winning bestsellers: Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter. Its highly pigmented base is packed with multifaceted pearls for natural-looking dimension without flaking, caking or fall out. Available in shades like Cheer, Hope, Happy, Joy, Truth and Love, this blush is transfer-proof, smudge-proof and water-resistant, keeping you blushing all day.

Azarine With a track record of reliability and quality, Indonesia’s Azarine Cosmetic offers diverse skincare solutions tailored to various skin concerns. Established in 2002, Azarine uses high-quality natural ingredients and modern innovations to effectively address skin issues while maintaining long-term skin health. With over 30 products, including cleansers, toners, serums, sunscreens and moisturisers, Azarine aims to contribute to collective wellness. With product prices ranging between RM15 to RM25, Azarine democratises access to premium skincare. Its Sunscreen Series and Brightening Series offer lightweight formulas with maximum anti-blue light and high SPF protection, addressing issues such as wrinkles, pigmentation and rough skin texture.

Omno Singaporean wellness and beauty brand Omno combines luxury with sustainability in its new, eco-friendly and natural deodorant line. Omno’s deodorants are available in three options. The delicate Pureform is for individuals of all ages and those with sensitive skin, as it is unscented. For scented options, try the earthy Moonatic, designed to invoke the sense of a moonlit forest with its blend of petitgrain, cypress oil, and sage and the invigorating Revival, which has a harmonious blend of citrus zest and floral elegance infused with orange, jasmine and cedarwood. Omno’s offerings work by neutralising odour-causing bacteria and absorbing moisture through plant-based ingredients like triethyl citrate and polyglyceryl-2 caprate. With Omno, customers can choose the perfect deodorant size for their lifestyle, available in 50ml (RM59), 120ml (RM119), and for added convenience, a pocket-sized 5ml version.

Pola Pola’s latest innovation, the B.A 6th Generation, represents an advancement in skincare, tapping into genetic science to unlock skin’s true potential. The B.A Light Selector is a formulation that utilises sunlight and red light to enhance skin health. Featuring the Firming Veil with Light Formulation, this cream intensifies firming effects upon UV exposure and provides a protective shield against UV rays, near-infrared rays, micro-dust and blue light. Pola has discoved “epigenome”, an intercellular network of DNA cells that can be activated through formulated skincare. The new B.A Cleansing Cream and B.A Wash adopt a pre-epi-volume formulation that cleanses while preserving moisture, trapping makeup dirt and oil efficiently. Following your skincare routine with the B.A lotion/milk/cream, which contains epi-volume capsules, restores skin’s ion balance and regulates the water and oil layer for plump and firming results.