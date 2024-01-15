Berry bliss

Top delectable strawberry combinations

FEW fruits command the attention and admiration that strawberries do. Their vibrant colour, sweet taste and versatility make them a favourite ingredient in a wide range of dishes. From desserts to salads, beverages to main courses, strawberries have found their way into the hearts and stomachs of food enthusiasts around the globe. Join us on a gastronomic journey as we explore the top food combinations that showcase the unparalleled magic of strawberries. Strawberry shortcake With each forkful, transport yourself to a world where culinary simplicity meets sublime indulgence. Strawberry shortcake — a masterpiece composed of layers of delicate sponge cake generously adorned with plump, sun-kissed strawberries and crowned with clouds of velvety whipped cream. This timeless dessert effortlessly captures the essence of summer, creating a symphony of flavours and textures that transcends the boundaries of ordinary sweetness. A mainstay at picnics, family gatherings and joyous celebrations.

Strawberry salad Elevate your salad experience with the addition of strawberries. The strawberry salad symphony brings together a medley of fresh greens, succulent strawberries, crumbled feta cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette. The result is a harmonious blend of sweet and savoury, creating a refreshing dish that tantalises the taste buds.

Strawberry smoothie Kickstart your day with a burst of energy and flavour by blending strawberries into a delicious smoothie. Combine these ruby-red gems with yoghurt, banana and a splash of orange juice for a refreshing concoction that not only satisfies your taste buds but also provides a nutritious boost to your morning routine.

Chocolate-covered strawberries When strawberries meet chocolate, magic happens. Indulge your sweet tooth with chocolate-covered strawberries — a simple yet decadent treat. The luscious combination of juicy strawberries enrobed in rich, melted chocolate creates a symphony of flavours that is nothing short of heavenly.

Strawberry yoghurt parfait For a delightful and healthy dessert or snack, indulge in a strawberry yoghurt parfait. Layer Greek yoghurt with granola and fresh strawberries to create a parfait that not only satisfies your sweet cravings but also provides a satisfying crunch and creaminess in every spoonful.

Strawberry jam Transform the humble strawberry into a spreadable delight with homemade strawberry jam. Whether slathered on warm toast, paired with scones or used as a topping for pancakes and waffles, strawberry jam adds a burst of sweetness to your breakfast or afternoon tea.

Strawberry salsa Take your taste buds on a flavourful journey with strawberry salsa. Diced strawberries mingle with red onion, cilantro, lime juice and a hint of jalapeno to create a vibrant salsa that pairs perfectly with tortilla chips, grilled chicken or fish. It is a refreshing twist on the traditional salsa, adding a fruity kick to your palate.

Strawberry and spinach salad Elevate your salad game with the strawberry and spinach salad. The marriage of fresh strawberries, baby spinach, creamy goat cheese and candied nuts results in a sophisticated and satisfying dish. Each bite is a delightful dance of textures and tastes that leaves you craving more.

Strawberry ice cream Cool down on a warm day with the timeless delight of strawberry ice cream. Whether enjoyed in a cone, cup or as part of a sundae, the velvety smoothness of strawberry ice cream is a comforting and indulgent treat that captivates ice cream lovers of all ages.