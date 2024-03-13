Blackpink’s Jisoo launches solo agency

BLACKPINK’S Kim Jisoo recently made headlines by announcing the establishment of her own agency Blissoo on Feb 21. Confirming earlier reports, Kim took to her personal Instagram to share the news of her solo venture, expressing excitement for this new chapter in her career.

In her announcement, she emphasised her dedication to spreading joy and happiness to her fans, urging continued support not only for her solo endeavours but also for Blackpink, the globally successful girl group of which she is a prominent member.

Alongside her announcement, Jisoo revealed Blissoo’s mission to transcend conventional boundaries in entertainment, aiming to share the unique happiness she brings through her individual pursuits.

Accompanying the launch, Blissoo introduced a new website and official social media accounts, signifying a concerted effort to establish its presence in the industry.

Despite venturing into solo activities under Blissoo, Jisoo’s commitment to Blackpink remains intact, as all members, including herself, renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities, ensuring a continued partnership with their original management.