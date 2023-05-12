BTS to serve in military

BTS’ immensely talented members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have begun the process of military enlistment.

Bighit Music announced the news via Weverse on Nov 22, demonstrating the group’s dedication to fulfilling its civic duties. This milestone comes on the heels of BTS members actively pursuing solo projects, each contributing uniquely to the group’s artistic tapestry.

RM, renowned for his insightful lyricism and rap prowess, has left an indelible mark with solo endeavours that showcase his intellectual depth and artistic versatility.

Jimin, celebrated for his captivating stage presence and expressive vocals, has seamlessly transitioned into solo pursuits, captivating audiences with his soulful performances and emotional resonance.

V, with his distinctive baritone voice and charismatic aura, has forged his path as a solo artiste, exploring a diverse range of musical styles and leaving an impact with his enigmatic persona.

Jungkook, often referred to as the “golden maknae,” has taken the solo plunge, enchanting fans with his powerful vocals, dynamic dance moves and a musical maturity that goes beyond his years.

While the announcement marks a temporary departure from the stage for these four artistes, their individual contributions to BTS and the music industry at large have undeniably shone brightly. As they embark on this new chapter, fans are encouraged to continue showering RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook with love and support, demonstrating the enduring bond between the artistes and their global fanbase.

Bighit Music assures fans that updates on the members’ military service will be shared in due course, emphasising the company’s commitment to providing unwavering support throughout this period. The announcement follows the September revelation that Suga would be the third BTS member to enlist, following in the footsteps of Jin and J-Hope.

As RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook prepare for their military service, let us reflect on the brilliance of their solo endeavours and anticipate the new heights they will undoubtedly reach upon their return. The legacy of BTS continues to shine brightly, leaving an everlasting impact on the music world.