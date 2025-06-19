Ex-Mensa chair brings family-friendly challenges to theSun on Sunday

Jayaram has spent his life turning brain teasers into tools for learning and teamwork. — ALL PICS BY MASRY CHE ANI/THESUN

FIGURING out and solving the problems that cropped up from complex malfunctioning machines formed the genesis of retired engineer Jayaram Menon’s love of solving puzzles – growing into an ardent 46-year-long passion. From creating tech puzzles for technicians and engineers circa the 80s, Jayaram would eventually turn his love for puzzles into RoadRunners MS, a project formed with colleagues to offer clients team-building and treasure-hunting experiences. The former chair of Malaysian Mensa would also play a role as technical consultant for the popular Clever Girl reality show that ran on TV3 for two seasons eight years back.

In the present day, Jayaram’s passion has taken further shape in theSun, with the puzzle master contributing to the new Pix-zle Page puzzle section that is published each Sunday. theSun: The new puzzle section in the newspaper is designed to appeal to both adults and children. In your experience, how can solving puzzles be a bonding activity for families? Jayaram: The page is made up of six puzzles which, when engaged with, will enhance vocabulary and familiarity with idioms or metaphors. As this activity is done outside the classroom, the retention index is higher. Wordplay can alert the young when they are starting to read. Because pictures are used to represent words, the search for the right word within the constraints of the puzzle will be a natural process of acquiring synonyms. The “pyramid scheme” puzzle is ideally done with a group of people. Ideas will start bouncing off each other and the correct word will eventually emerge. Because it is based on synonyms and familiar phrases, the solvers will be nudged to go back and forth between these possibilities. That is why all the puzzles to varying degrees are best done with family or close friends. The solutions are reached in unexpected ways when different minds come together.

The one or two hours spent on these puzzles will be entertaining and educational for the whole family. The team-building aspect of solving puzzles together is one of those rare family activities that physically brings family members together. They interact on a problem and cascade ideas off each other into finally reaching the solution. Such an activity when done even as infrequently as once a week, has an accretion effect on the young mind and will place it in an advantageous position to tackle messier problems in any career. You have organised puzzle challenges for schools before. What are some of the key developmental benefits that children gain from solving puzzles? In 2007, as part of the Malaysian Mensa Penang Branch committee, I proposed two annual events to brand Mensa in the public mind. One was the “Eye-Q Treasure Hunt” and the other was “Puzzler’s Challenge”. During the next three or four years, it became apparent to me that the puzzles could be honed to exploit the gap in the learning of maths and science in secondary schools. Another initiative was a co-curricular course offered to a private school in Penang, with the purpose of getting students to engage in problem-solving using puzzles and games that were open-ended.

It was a thrilling experience to fashion challenges for the students and really satisfying watching them wrestle with them. One of the outcomes was the increased ability of students to experiment hands-on and gain confidence to grapple with impossible tasks. My experience with educators shows they, too, are wrestling with a deficit in learning effectiveness and critical thinking in the modern setting. It is my aim to introduce a co-curricular course within the existing education system that will allow students to solve puzzles in a systematic and hands-on way. Can you share any tips for parents on how to make puzzle-solving a regular and enjoyable part of family life? The Pix-zle Page is a must for parents to get their kids involved with wordplay aspects of language. The “street-pix” puzzle based on shop signs along roads is a great start to engage kids in cars when going around town. Spot a sign and ask them to fashion a question along the lines in the puzzle. That can take at least five to 20 minutes. Do this on a regular basis with just one chosen sign each time and kids will be confident of constructing precise sentences with just the right words. Another tip is to use the technique outlined in “pixagram” to choose signs along the route and get them to develop anagrams.