Celebrating multi-culturalism with heritage walk

With diverse communities, Royal Klang Town is bustling mix of sound, smell and sights

KLANG, a city in Selangor, is well known for its gastronomic delights as well as its rich history and cultural heritage, the latter which are the highlights of the Royal Klang Town Heritage Walk. The Royal Klang Town Heritage Walk is a key initiative aimed at preserving the town’s historical landmarks while promoting Selangor as a prime cultural tourism destination. Take a stroll through this heritage walk, where you can witness traditional crafts and culinary practices integral to Klang’s cultural identity. These include the making of malai flowers, a traditional floral garland often used in Hindu religious and Indian cultural ceremonies, the preparation of vadai, a popular South Indian snack, and the brewing of Chinese herbal tea. These activities highlight the diverse influences that shaped Klang’s cultural landscape. Royal Klang Town Heritage Walk The Royal Klang Town Heritage Walk is a thoughtfully curated journey through some of Klang’s most iconic landmarks, designed to educate visitors in the historical significance and cultural richness of the area. This walk allows visitors to explore various sites that are not only architecturally significant but also pivotal in shaping the town’s identity. Each stop on the walk offers a unique glimpse into the past, helping visitors connect with the heritage that has defined Klang over the centuries. Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery The Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery is a site dedicated to the history and heritage of the Selangor royal family. Housed in a colonial building dating back to 1909, the gallery was initially the office of the British colonial administration before being transformed into a repository of royal memorabilia in 2007. The gallery offers an insight into the lives of the Selangor sultans, featuring variety of artefacts, photographs and personal belongings.

Chennai Silk The next stop on the Royal Klang Town Heritage Walk is Chennai Silk, a vibrant representation of the town’s Indian heritage. Located in the heart of Klang, Chennai Silk is renowned for its exquisite collection of silk sarees and textiles, which are an integral part of Indian culture. The shop is a great choice for those seeking traditional Indian attire, offering a range of sarees in rich colours and designs that reflect the artistry and craftsmanship passed down through generations. Chennai Silk is a cultural institution that plays a significant role in maintaining and promoting Indian traditions in Klang. Participants of the heritage walk have the opportunity to explore the shop’s offerings, learning about the silk in Indian ceremonies and daily life. This stop on the heritage walk underscores the importance of preserving cultural practices and how these contribute to the town’s unique identity.

Klang Royal Club The Klang Royal Club is a historical landmark that offers a peek into the colonial past of the town. Established in 1901, the club was originally a social hub for British officials and planters in Klang. The building’s architecture, with its distinctive colonial style, serves as a reminder of the town’s past under the British rule. Today, the Klang Royal Club continues to operate as a social club but it also serves as a historical monument that reflects the blend of Western and local influences that shaped the town. The club’s rich history and its role in the social life of Klang make it an essential stop on the heritage walk, providing visitors with a deeper understanding of the town’s evolution over the years.