Christmas movie that punches softly

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans team up for globe-trotting holiday romp

RED One, directed by Jake Kasdan, takes the Christmas movie formula and turns it on its head with an action-packed, globe-trotting adventure. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, this film delivers a fun, albeit absurd, holiday spectacle. While it is not destined to become a Christmas classic, it is a decent enough dumb, fun movie to watch at least once, especially if you are in the mood for something lighthearted and flashy.

Ridiculous yet entertaining premise The film’s plot revolves around Santa Claus (code-named Red One) being kidnapped, prompting Callum Drift (Johnson), the North Pole’s no-nonsense Head of Security, to team up with Jack O’Malley (Evans), a roguish hacker-turned-mercenary, to save Christmas. Along the way, they battle snowmen, negotiate with Krampus and engage in over-the-top action sequences. The storyline is as ridiculous as it sounds, leaning heavily on its action-comedy elements rather than deep storytelling. However, that is precisely what makes it work. Red One does not pretend to be anything more than a fun holiday movie and it delivers on that front. The casting is one of the movie’s strongest points. Johnson delivers his signature brand of action-hero toughness with a side of self-aware humour. As Callum, he is all brawn and no-nonsense determination, the perfect foil to Evans’ Jack, who brings a sly, charismatic charm to the role of a morally ambiguous hacker. Evans may not have the meatiest character arc, but he is undeniably a good-looking face to watch and his comedic timing adds an extra layer of enjoyment. Their on-screen chemistry is solid, with Johnson’s straight-man routine playing off Evans’ snarky banter. Together, they anchor the film, making even the most outlandish moments feel grounded in their odd-couple dynamic.

Action, comedy and holiday cheer The supporting cast also deserves a shout-out. J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus brings humour to the role, while Kiernan Shipka shines as the film’s villain, Grýla, the winter witch. Lucy Liu as Zoe Harlow adds a touch of authority and flair to the proceedings, while Kristofer Hivju’s Krampus provides some unexpected comedic moments. Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus offers warmth and wit, rounding out the cast with a character that feels like the heart of the North Pole. Even the anthropomorphic polar bear agent, voiced by Reinaldo Faberlle, manages to steal a scene or two, proving that Red One is not afraid to lean into its sillier elements.

True to its premise, Red One delivers a mix of action-packed sequences and lighthearted comedy, with a sprinkle of holiday cheer. The fight scenes are as ludicrous as they are entertaining, involving everything from candy cane weapons to enchanted snow globes. The globe-trotting aspect of the film keeps the pacing lively, with the action jumping from one exotic (and festive) location to the next. The comedic elements, while occasionally cheesy, hit more often than they miss. Nick Kroll’s over-the-top performance as Ted, a bumbling side character, adds a layer of absurdity that fits well within the film’s tone. And while the jokes are not the best, they are delivered with enough charm to elicit a few chuckles.

No expectations, no disappointments The plot does not exactly hold up under scrutiny and some of the twists are as predictable as a holiday card in December. A few of the film’s emotional beats feel forced, leaning into cliché territory rather than offering genuine moments of connection. Additionally, the runtime feels slightly indulgent at two hours and four minutes. Some sequences could have been trimmed without losing much, especially in the second act where the pacing slows down. However, these flaws are forgivable in a film that does not take itself too seriously. To truly enjoy Red One, it is best to approach it with no expectations. This film does not aim to reinvent the holiday movie genre or provide deep, thought-provoking content. Instead, it is a popcorn flick designed to entertain and it does so with enough charm to justify a watch. Whether it is the action, the comedic interplay between Johnson and Evans, or the sheer absurdity of its premise, Red One offers something for everyone, provided they are willing to suspend disbelief and embrace the chaos.