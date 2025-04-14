THE kitchen is more than just a place for cooking, it represents the heart of the home, influencing financial stability and overall well-being. In feng shui, the kitchen is closely linked to wealth accumulation and nourishment, as it is where food, a symbol of abundance, is prepared. A well-maintained kitchen ensures a steady flow of prosperity while promoting good health for the household. The kitchen is one of the most active spaces in a home, with fire (stove) and water (sink, refrigerator) elements interacting constantly. These opposing forces must be balanced to prevent disruptions in wealth, health and family harmony. A poorly planned kitchen layout or neglected maintenance can lead to financial leakage, health issues or even unnecessary conflicts among home dwellers.

Optimising kitchen space

The stove symbolises financial resources, so its position plays a critical role in wealth accumulation. The stove should not be directly opposite the sink or refrigerator, as fire (stove) and water (sink or fridge) elements may clash, leading to financial instability or health concerns. It is best to place the stove against a solid wall for support rather than leaving it “floating” in the middle of the kitchen, which may cause financial uncertainty. Avoid positioning the stove directly under a window, as this can lead to energy loss, symbolising wealth flowing away easily.

Proper stove placement

A cluttered kitchen creates stagnant energy that can impact financial growth and health. Regular cleaning and proper organisation are essential. Ensure all cooking appliances are in good working condition, as broken or unused items can block financial opportunities. Do not store knives openly on countertops, as they create sharp, aggressive energy (sha qi) that can lead to arguments or financial stress. Expired food should be discarded, as keeping spoilt or outdated ingredients can affect health and stagnate wealth flow.

Balanced ventilation and lighting

A kitchen with good airflow and sufficient lighting enhances positive qi circulation. Open windows regularly to allow fresh air to remove stagnant energy. If windows are not available, ensure ventilation systems work efficiently. Good lighting, especially near the stove and food preparation areas, symbolises clarity in financial decisions and nourishes the home with vibrant energy.

Dining area

In many homes, the kitchen is connected to the dining area. This space also plays a role in fostering family unity and financial stability. A clean and well-maintained dining table encourages harmony and abundance. Avoid using it as a storage area for bills, keys or clutter, as this may symbolically invite financial stress. Sitting down to eat meals together strengthens family bonds and enhances collective energy, creating a supportive environment for wealth accumulation.

Maintenance

A leaking sink or broken water pipes represent financial loss and missed opportunities. In feng shui, water symbolises wealth and water leakage suggests money slipping away

unnoticed. Promptly fixing any leaks ensures wealth remains stable.

This article is contributed by feng shui consultant Daniel Siew